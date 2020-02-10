Trending
Janet Jackson "Black Diamond World Tour 2020" Dates

Janet Jackson will be back on tour this summer in support of her upcoming album, Black Diamond. The just-announced “Black Diamond World Tour 2020” will kick off in Miami on June 24th. Scheduled stops include the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Dallas, Madison Square Garden in New York City, St. Louis, Philadelphia, and New Orleans.

The 2020 North American leg of the tour will wrap up on August 23rd in Tacoma, Washington.

Janet Jackson announced she’ll be performing songs from her 12 albums including Rhythm Nation 1814. Tickets will go on sale beginning February 13th via LiveNation.com.

Janet Jackson “Black Diamond Tour 2020” Dates:

    Wednesday, June 24, 2020 – Miami, FL at American Airlines Arena
    Friday, June 26, 2020 – Orlando, FL at Amway Center
    Saturday, June 27, 2020 – Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena
    Monday, June 29, 2020 – Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena
    Wednesday, July 1, 2020 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena
    Friday, July 3, 2020 – New Orleans, LA at Essence Festival*
    Sunday, July 5, 2020 – Greensboro, NC at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
    Tuesday, July 7, 2020 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena
    Thursday, July 9, 2020 – Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center
    Friday, July 10, 2020 – Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena
    Sunday, July 12, 2020 – Newark, NJ at Prudential Center
    Tuesday, July 14, 2020 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden
    Friday, July 17, 2020 – Mashantucket, CT at The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino*
    Saturday, July 18, 2020 – Boston, MA at TD Garden
    Tuesday, July 21, 2020 – Buffalo, NY at KeyBank Center
    Wednesday, July 22, 2020 – Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena
    Friday, July 24, 2020 – Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena
    Saturday, July 25, 2020 – Cincinnati, OH at Cincinnati Music Festival*
    Monday, July 27, 2020 – Chicago, IL at United Center
    Tuesday, July 28, 2020 – Cleveland, OH at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    Friday, July 31, 2020 – St Louis, MO at Enterprise Center
    Saturday, August 1, 2020 – Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center
    Monday, August 3, 2020 – Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center
    Wednesday, August 5, 2020 – Houston, TX at Toyota Center
    Friday, August 7, 2020 – San Antonio, TX at AT&T Center
    Sunday, August 9, 2020 – Phoenix, AZ at Gila River Arena
    Monday, August 10, 2020 – San Diego, CA at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University
    Wednesday, August 12, 2020 – Los Angeles, CA at STAPLES Center
    Saturday, August 15, 2020 – Anaheim, CA at Honda Center
    Monday, August 17, 2020 – Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 Center
    Tuesday, August 18, 2020 – San Jose, CA at SAP Center at San Jose
    Thursday, August 20, 2020 – Portland, OR at Moda Center
    Saturday, August 22, 2020 – Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena
    Sunday, August 23, 2020 – Tacoma, WA at Tacoma Dome

*Date not produced by Live Nation




