John Legend Announces “Bigger Love Tour” Dates

John Legend’s just announced “Bigger Love Tour” will stop in 25 cities across North America beginning on August 12, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. Cities on the tour include New York, Boston, Detroit, Seattle, and Las Vegas. The “Bigger Love Tour” will wrap up on September 25th in San Diego, CA.

Pres-sale tickets for EGOT winner John Legend’s 2020 tour will be available beginning February 11th at 10am local time. Local pre-sale ticket sales follow on February 13th from 10am to 10pm local time. In order to access the pre-sale, fans need to sign up at JohnLegend.com. General public tickets will be available starting Valentine’s Day at 10am local.

The tour announcement follows the release of Legend’s latest hit single, “Conversations In The Dark.” Legend performed the song on an episode of NBC’s This Is Us. It then went to #1 on the overall iTunes song chart upon its release.

John Legend 2020 Tour Dates:

Aug 12 – Dallas, TX at Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

Aug 13 – Houston, TX at Smart Financial Centre

Aug 15 – Nashville, TN at Ascend Amphitheater

Aug 16 – Atlanta, GA at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Aug 18 – Sunrise, FL at BB&T Center

Aug 19 – Saint Augustine, FL at The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

Aug 21 – Washington, DC at Wolf Trap – Filene Center

Aug 22 – Atlantic City, NJ at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Aug 24 – New York, NY at Radio City Music Hall

Aug 27 – Philadelphia, PA at The Metropolitan Opera House

Aug 28 – Lenox, MA at Tanglewood – Koussevitzky Music Shed

Aug 29 – Mashantucket, CT at Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater

Aug 31 – Boston, MA at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Sep 02 – Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage

Sep 03 – Detroit, MI at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sep 05 – Dayton, OH at Rose Music Center at The Heights

Sep 06 – Chicago, IL at Ravinia Festival

Sep 10 – Seattle, WA at Chateau St. Michelle

Sep 11 – Seattle, WA at Chateau St. Michelle

Sep 13 – Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena

Sep 14 – Portland, OR at Keller Auditorium

Sep 16 – Berkeley, CA at The Greek Theatre

Sep 17 – Santa Barbara, CA at Santa Barbara Bowl

Sep 19 – Las Vegas, NV at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Sep 20 – Tucson, AZ at Casino Del Sol – Ava Amphitheater

Sep 22 – Los Angeles, CA at Greek Theatre

Sep 25 – San Diego, CA at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre







