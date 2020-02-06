Trending
ShowbizJunkies
You are at:»»John Legend Announces “Bigger Love Tour” Dates

John Legend Announces “Bigger Love Tour” Dates

0
By on Music, Music Artists - Album Details, Biographies and News, Music News

John Legend Bigger Love Tour

John Legend’s just announced “Bigger Love Tour” will stop in 25 cities across North America beginning on August 12, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. Cities on the tour include New York, Boston, Detroit, Seattle, and Las Vegas. The “Bigger Love Tour” will wrap up on September 25th in San Diego, CA.

Pres-sale tickets for EGOT winner John Legend’s 2020 tour will be available beginning February 11th at 10am local time. Local pre-sale ticket sales follow on February 13th from 10am to 10pm local time. In order to access the pre-sale, fans need to sign up at JohnLegend.com. General public tickets will be available starting Valentine’s Day at 10am local.

The tour announcement follows the release of Legend’s latest hit single, “Conversations In The Dark.” Legend performed the song on an episode of NBC’s This Is Us. It then went to #1 on the overall iTunes song chart upon its release.

John Legend 2020 Tour Dates:

    Aug 12 – Dallas, TX at Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
    Aug 13 – Houston, TX at Smart Financial Centre
    Aug 15 – Nashville, TN at Ascend Amphitheater
    Aug 16 – Atlanta, GA at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
    Aug 18 – Sunrise, FL at BB&T Center
    Aug 19 – Saint Augustine, FL at The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
    Aug 21 – Washington, DC at Wolf Trap – Filene Center
    Aug 22 – Atlantic City, NJ at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
    Aug 24 – New York, NY at Radio City Music Hall
    Aug 27 – Philadelphia, PA at The Metropolitan Opera House
    Aug 28 – Lenox, MA at Tanglewood – Koussevitzky Music Shed
    Aug 29 – Mashantucket, CT at Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater
    Aug 31 – Boston, MA at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
    Sep 02 – Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage
    Sep 03 – Detroit, MI at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
    Sep 05 – Dayton, OH at Rose Music Center at The Heights
    Sep 06 – Chicago, IL at Ravinia Festival
    Sep 10 – Seattle, WA at Chateau St. Michelle
    Sep 11 – Seattle, WA at Chateau St. Michelle
    Sep 13 – Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena
    Sep 14 – Portland, OR at Keller Auditorium
    Sep 16 – Berkeley, CA at The Greek Theatre
    Sep 17 – Santa Barbara, CA at Santa Barbara Bowl
    Sep 19 – Las Vegas, NV at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
    Sep 20 – Tucson, AZ at Casino Del Sol – Ava Amphitheater
    Sep 22 – Los Angeles, CA at Greek Theatre
    Sep 25 – San Diego, CA at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre




Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply