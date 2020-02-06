John Legend Announces “Bigger Love Tour” Dates

John Legend’s just announced “Bigger Love Tour” will stop in 25 cities across North America beginning on August 12, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. Cities on the tour include New York, Boston, Detroit, Seattle, and Las Vegas. The “Bigger Love Tour” will wrap up on September 25th in San Diego, CA.
Pres-sale tickets for EGOT winner John Legend’s 2020 tour will be available beginning February 11th at 10am local time. Local pre-sale ticket sales follow on February 13th from 10am to 10pm local time. In order to access the pre-sale, fans need to sign up at JohnLegend.com. General public tickets will be available starting Valentine’s Day at 10am local.
The tour announcement follows the release of Legend’s latest hit single, “Conversations In The Dark.” Legend performed the song on an episode of NBC’s This Is Us. It then went to #1 on the overall iTunes song chart upon its release.
John Legend 2020 Tour Dates:
Aug 12 – Dallas, TX at Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
Aug 13 – Houston, TX at Smart Financial Centre
Aug 15 – Nashville, TN at Ascend Amphitheater
Aug 16 – Atlanta, GA at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Aug 18 – Sunrise, FL at BB&T Center
Aug 19 – Saint Augustine, FL at The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
Aug 21 – Washington, DC at Wolf Trap – Filene Center
Aug 22 – Atlantic City, NJ at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
Aug 24 – New York, NY at Radio City Music Hall
Aug 27 – Philadelphia, PA at The Metropolitan Opera House
Aug 28 – Lenox, MA at Tanglewood – Koussevitzky Music Shed
Aug 29 – Mashantucket, CT at Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater
Aug 31 – Boston, MA at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
Sep 02 – Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage
Sep 03 – Detroit, MI at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sep 05 – Dayton, OH at Rose Music Center at The Heights
Sep 06 – Chicago, IL at Ravinia Festival
Sep 10 – Seattle, WA at Chateau St. Michelle
Sep 11 – Seattle, WA at Chateau St. Michelle
Sep 13 – Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena
Sep 14 – Portland, OR at Keller Auditorium
Sep 16 – Berkeley, CA at The Greek Theatre
Sep 17 – Santa Barbara, CA at Santa Barbara Bowl
Sep 19 – Las Vegas, NV at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Sep 20 – Tucson, AZ at Casino Del Sol – Ava Amphitheater
Sep 22 – Los Angeles, CA at Greek Theatre
Sep 25 – San Diego, CA at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre