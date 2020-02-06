Riverdale Season 4 Episode 13 Photos: Preview of “The Ides of March”

Season four episode 12 of The CW’s Riverdale introduced Lucy Hale as Katy Keene before her spinoff show’s premiere. We also learned Hiram’s sick, Archie’s continuing his quest to be the best he can be following his dad’s tragic death, and Jughead’s no closer to feeling comfortable at the exclusive prep school than he was on his first day in attendance. Plus, Toni’s the best girlfriend ever after playing Cheryl’s avenging angel.
Up next, season four episode 13 airing on February 12, 2020. “The Ides of March” was directed by Claudia Yarmy from a script by Chrissy Maroon and Evan Kyle.
The season four cast is led by KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones. Madelaine Petsch is Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols is Hermione Lodge, Mӓdchen Amick is Alice Cooper, Ashleigh Murray is Josie McCoy, Casey Cott is Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos is Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich is FP Jones, Charles Melton is Reggie Mantle, and Vanessa Morgan plays Toni Topaz.
“Chapter Seventy: The Ides of March” Plot – A LOOK INTO THE FUTURE — Worried about what the future may hold for him after high school, Archie (KJ Apa) seeks advice from an unlikely source — Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos). Meanwhile, Veronica (Camila Mendes) begins to spiral after learning some devastating news about someone close to her. Finally, accusations made against Jughead (Cole Sprouse) leaves his future at Stonewall Prep hanging in the balance.
- Interview with Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart on Season 4
- KJ Apa on Riverdale Season 4 and Archie’s Future Plans
- Cole Sprouse on Jughead’s New School in Season 4
- Camila Mendes Talks Season 4 and Veronica’s College Plans
- Skeet Ulrich and Madchen Amick on Falice, Jughead, and Season 4
- Season 4 Episode 12 “Men of Honor” Preview
- Season 4 Episode 11 “Quiz Show” Preview
- Season 4 Episode 10 “Varsity Blues” Preview
- Season 4 Episode 9 “Tangerine” Preview
- Season 4 Episode 8 “In Treatment” Preview
- Season 4 Episode 7 “The Ice Storm” Preview
- Season 4 Episode 6 “Hereditary” Preview
- Season 4 Episode 5 “Witness for the Prosecution” Preview
- Season 4 Episode 4 “Halloween” Preview
- Season 4 Episode 3 “Dog Day Afternoon” Preview
- Season 4 Episode 2 “Fast Times at Riverdale High” Preview