Riverdale Season 4 Episode 13 Photos: Preview of “The Ides of March”

Season four episode 12 of The CW’s Riverdale introduced Lucy Hale as Katy Keene before her spinoff show’s premiere. We also learned Hiram’s sick, Archie’s continuing his quest to be the best he can be following his dad’s tragic death, and Jughead’s no closer to feeling comfortable at the exclusive prep school than he was on his first day in attendance. Plus, Toni’s the best girlfriend ever after playing Cheryl’s avenging angel.

Up next, season four episode 13 airing on February 12, 2020. “The Ides of March” was directed by Claudia Yarmy from a script by Chrissy Maroon and Evan Kyle.

The season four cast is led by KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones. Madelaine Petsch is Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols is Hermione Lodge, Mӓdchen Amick is Alice Cooper, Ashleigh Murray is Josie McCoy, Casey Cott is Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos is Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich is FP Jones, Charles Melton is Reggie Mantle, and Vanessa Morgan plays Toni Topaz.

“Chapter Seventy: The Ides of March” Plot – A LOOK INTO THE FUTURE — Worried about what the future may hold for him after high school, Archie (KJ Apa) seeks advice from an unlikely source — Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos). Meanwhile, Veronica (Camila Mendes) begins to spiral after learning some devastating news about someone close to her. Finally, accusations made against Jughead (Cole Sprouse) leaves his future at Stonewall Prep hanging in the balance.













