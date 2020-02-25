The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 17 Photos: Preview of “Fixation”

The doctors are stumped by a patient with unusual symptoms in ABC’s The Good Doctor season three episode 17. Directed by Lisa Demaine from a script by Jessica Grasl and Debbie Ezer, “Fixation” will air on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Episode 17 guest stars include John Patrick Amedori as Dash Snyder, Ricky He as Kellan Park, and Ever Carradine as Alice Gottfried. David Cubitt guests as Owen Gottfried, Alix West is Ruby Gottfried, and Harold Perrineau plays Wes Keller.

Season three of the popular medical drama features Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, and Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews. Richard Schiff is Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang is Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann is Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee is Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara is Lea Dilallo, and Jasika Nicole plays Dr. Carly Lever.

“Fixation” Plot – A patient with a mysterious and undiagnosed illness that has baffled other doctors for years forces Dr. Shaun Murphy and the team to take some big risks. Meanwhile, Dr. Claire Brown and Dr. Neil Melendez continue to cautiously navigate their feelings for each other as colleagues and friends.







The Good Doctor Description, Courtesy of ABC:

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.