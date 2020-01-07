Dare Me Season 1 Episode 3: Photos and Preview of “Surrender at Discretion”

USA Network’s twisted cheerleading tale Dare Me continues with season one episode three, “Surrender at Discretion.” Episode three is set to air on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

The season one cast includes Herizen Guardiola as Addy Hanlon, Marlo Kelly as Beth Cassidy, Willa Fitzgerald as Coach Colette French, Paul Fitzgerald as Bert Cassidy, Zach Roerig as Sarge Will Mosley, Rob Heaps as Matt French, and Alison Thornton as Tacy Cassidy.

“Surrender at Discretion” Plot – As Addy gets closer to Colette, Beth takes drastic action to regain control of the squad.

Details on Season 1, Courtesy of USA Network:

“Dare Me is an unflinching exploration of teen angst, jealousy, loyalty and the dynamics of power in a small Midwestern town.

Peering behind the all-American facade, the series dives into the cutthroat world of competitive high school cheerleading. It follows the fraught relationship between two best friends (Guardiola and Kelly) after a new coach (Fitzgerald) arrives to bring their team to prominence. While the girls’ friendship is put to the test, their young lives are changed forever when a shocking crime rocks their quiet rust belt town.

Part coming-of-age story, part sport drama, part murder mystery, Dare Me exposes the physical and psychological extremes that some young women are willing to endure in order to get ahead.”