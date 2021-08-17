‘The Late Late Show’ Welcomes Lorde for a Week-Long Residency

Lorde’s signed up for a week-long residency on CBS’s The Late Late Show with James Corden in support of her new album, Solar Power. Lorde’s third album will drop on August 20, 2021 followed by her The Late Late Show residency August 23rd through August 26th.

Lorde‘s expected to perform songs off her new album including the title track and first single, “Solar Power.” The Grammy Award winner is also going to participate in sit-down chats as well as comedy segments over the course of the one-week residency.

The August 23rd episode marks the late night series’ return after its summer hiatus. The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37am ET/PT on CBS and is also accessible via the CBS app and Paramount+.

CBS’s announcement included a brief bio of the singer whose career launched with “Royals,” the Diamond certified single off of Pure Heroine:

“In 2013, a 16-year-old Lorde quietly, yet confidently asserted herself as the voice of a generation with her full-length debut, Pure Heroine. The album would go triple-platinum, win two GRAMMY® Awards, and spawn the certified Diamond, record-breaking, international juggernaut single, “Royals,” and quadruple-platinum follow up “Team.” The former cemented Lorde as “the youngest solo artist and the only New Zealander to achieve #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 since 1987.”

Time exalted her amongst the “Most Influential Teenagers in the World,” she landed on Forbes’s “30 Under 30” List, graced the cover of Rolling Stone and performed alongside Nirvana during the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. She also curated the official soundtrack for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 and recorded “Yellow Flicker Beat” as the lead single.

In 2017 Lorde released her second full-length studio album, Melodrama which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart, making her the first ever NZ artist to land a #1 debut album in the United States. The album reached #1 in over 45 countries and earned Lorde a nomination for Album of the Year at the 2018 GRAMMY® Awards.

Lorde makes her highly anticipated return with critically acclaimed new single, “Solar Power,” from her third full-length studio album, Solar Power, due out August 20th. Lorde currently has over 12 million albums sold worldwide and over 10 billion streams worldwide.”











