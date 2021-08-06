Alt rockers Toad the Wet Sprocket just released “Game Day,” the second track off their upcoming Starting Now album dropping on August 27, 2021. The new single arrived along with news pre-orders are now open for the band’s first new album in six years.

The band describe their latest single as “a reminder that the time we have in life is precious and that we all can make the choice to either live for the day or give in to our demons that hold us back.”

The theme of the Platinum-selling band’s Starting Now is about finding hope and learning how to survive. Starting Now includes 10 tracks and is being released by the band’s independent label, Abe’s Records.

“The process of making this album over the past year was a little unusual for all of us, and recording the guitar parts in my home studio without anyone around was such a different experience,” stated guitarist Todd Nichols. “The collaborative process was done by emailing tracks back and forth without ever seeing each other in person. It’s definitely going to be a blast playing these songs together for the first time.”

Toad the Wet Sprocket will tour in support of Starting Now, barring another shutdown of entertainment venues as Covid-19 case numbers explode once again.

Starting Now Track List:

1. Game Day

2. Transient Whales

3. The Best Of Me (featuring Michael McDonald)

4. Starting Now

5. In The Lantern Light

6. Hold On

7. Truth

8. Slowing Down

9. Dual Citizen

10. Fever







