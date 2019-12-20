Alliance of Women Film Journalists Announce 2019 EDA Awards Nominees

The nominees have been announced for the Alliance of Women Film Journalists’ 13th Annual EDA Awards. Honoring the best in films released in 2019, the EDA Awards distinguish themselves by including categories specifically recognizing the work of women in front of and behind the camera.

Leading the list of nominees this year are The Irishman, Marriage Story, and Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood with seven nominations. Parasite follows close behind with six.

The Alliance of Women Film Journalists (of which I’m a member) will announce the EDA Awards winners on January 10, 2020.

AWFJ’s 2019 EDA Awards Nominees:

Best Film

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood

Marriage Story

Parasite

Best Director

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood

Céline Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Screenplay, Original

The Farewell, Lulu Wang

Knives Out, Rian Johnson

Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon-ho

Best Screenplay, Adapted

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Micah Fitzerman-Blue, Noah Harpster

Hustlers, Lorene Scafaria

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

The Irishman, Steven Zaillian

Little Women, Greta Gerwig

Best Documentary

Apollo 11

For Sama

Honeyland

Maiden

One Child Nation

Best Animated Film

Abominable

Frozen 2

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Toy Story 4

Best Actress

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is My Name

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood

Best Ensemble Cast – Casting Director

The Irishman, Ellen Lewis

Little Women, Kathy Driscoll and Francine Maisler

Marriage Story, Douglas Maisel and Francine Maisler

Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood, Victoria Thomas

Parasite (casting director not listed in credits)

Best Cinematography

1917, Roger Deakins

A Hidden Life, Jörg Widmer

The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood, Robert Richardson

Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Claire Mathon

Best Editing

1917, Lee Smith

Ford v Ferrari, Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland

The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker

Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood, Fred Raskin

Parasite, Jinmo Yang

Best Non-English-Language Film

Atlantics

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady On Fire

EDA FEMALE FOCUS AWARDS

Best Woman Director

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Marielle Heller, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Céline Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Lulu Wang, The Farewell

Olivia Wilde, Book Smart

Best Woman Screenwriter

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers

Céline Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Lulu Wang, The Farewell

Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Susanna Fogel, Katie Silberman, Booksmart

Best Animated Female

Anna, Kristen Bell in Frozen 2

Bo Peep, Annie Potts in Toy Story 4

Elsa, Idina Menzel in Frozen 2

Yi, Chloe Bennet in Abominable

Best Woman’s Breakthrough Performance

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Florence Pugh, Midsommar plus Little Women and Fighting With the Family

Jodie Turner-Smith, Queen & Slim

Outstanding Achievement by A Woman in The Film Industry

Ava DuVernay for creating ARRAY and championing women in film.

Claire Mathon for Cinematography: Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Atlantiques

Anna Serner (Swedish Film Inst) for tireless work on 50/50 by 2020 initiative.







EDA SPECIAL MENTION AWARDS

Grand Dame Award for defying ageism

Helen Mirren, The Good Liar

Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey

Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

Most Egregious Lovers’ Age Difference Award

Dolemite Is My Name: Eddie Murphy (58) and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (33) 25

Lucy In The Sky: Jon Hamm (48) and Zazie Beetz (28) 20

The Public: Emilio Estevez (57) and Taylor Schilling (35) 22

She Deserves A New Agent Award

Anne Hathaway, The Hustler and Serenity

Diane Keaton and ensemble, Poms

Kristen Stewart, Charlies Angels and Seberg

Most Daring Performance Award

Aisling Franciosi, The Nightingale

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Florence Pugh, Midsommar

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Time Waster Remake or Sequel Award

Charlie’s Angels

Dumbo

The Lion King

Men In Black: International

Dark Phoenix

AWFJ Hall of Shame Award

HFPA for excluding women nominees in major Golden Globe categories

Louis CK come back tour

Beach Bums, the movie

Harvey Weinstein, more of the same







