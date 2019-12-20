Alliance of Women Film Journalists Announce 2019 EDA Awards Nominees

The nominees have been announced for the Alliance of Women Film Journalists’ 13th Annual EDA Awards. Honoring the best in films released in 2019, the EDA Awards distinguish themselves by including categories specifically recognizing the work of women in front of and behind the camera.
Leading the list of nominees this year are The Irishman, Marriage Story, and Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood with seven nominations. Parasite follows close behind with six.
The Alliance of Women Film Journalists (of which I’m a member) will announce the EDA Awards winners on January 10, 2020.
AWFJ’s 2019 EDA Awards Nominees:
Best Film
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood
Marriage Story
Parasite
Best Director
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood
Céline Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Screenplay, Original
The Farewell, Lulu Wang
Knives Out, Rian Johnson
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon-ho
Best Screenplay, Adapted
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Micah Fitzerman-Blue, Noah Harpster
Hustlers, Lorene Scafaria
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
Little Women, Greta Gerwig
Best Documentary
Apollo 11
For Sama
Honeyland
Maiden
One Child Nation
Best Animated Film
Abominable
Frozen 2
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Toy Story 4
Best Actress
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is My Name
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood
Best Ensemble Cast – Casting Director
The Irishman, Ellen Lewis
Little Women, Kathy Driscoll and Francine Maisler
Marriage Story, Douglas Maisel and Francine Maisler
Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood, Victoria Thomas
Parasite (casting director not listed in credits)
Best Cinematography
1917, Roger Deakins
A Hidden Life, Jörg Widmer
The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke
Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood, Robert Richardson
Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Claire Mathon
Best Editing
1917, Lee Smith
Ford v Ferrari, Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland
The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker
Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood, Fred Raskin
Parasite, Jinmo Yang
Best Non-English-Language Film
Atlantics
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady On Fire
Best Woman Director
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Marielle Heller, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Céline Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Lulu Wang, The Farewell
Olivia Wilde, Book Smart
Best Woman Screenwriter
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers
Céline Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Lulu Wang, The Farewell
Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Susanna Fogel, Katie Silberman, Booksmart
Best Animated Female
Anna, Kristen Bell in Frozen 2
Bo Peep, Annie Potts in Toy Story 4
Elsa, Idina Menzel in Frozen 2
Yi, Chloe Bennet in Abominable
Best Woman’s Breakthrough Performance
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Florence Pugh, Midsommar plus Little Women and Fighting With the Family
Jodie Turner-Smith, Queen & Slim
Outstanding Achievement by A Woman in The Film Industry
Ava DuVernay for creating ARRAY and championing women in film.
Claire Mathon for Cinematography: Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Atlantiques
Anna Serner (Swedish Film Inst) for tireless work on 50/50 by 2020 initiative.
Grand Dame Award for defying ageism
Helen Mirren, The Good Liar
Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey
Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell
Most Egregious Lovers’ Age Difference Award
Dolemite Is My Name: Eddie Murphy (58) and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (33) 25
Lucy In The Sky: Jon Hamm (48) and Zazie Beetz (28) 20
The Public: Emilio Estevez (57) and Taylor Schilling (35) 22
She Deserves A New Agent Award
Anne Hathaway, The Hustler and Serenity
Diane Keaton and ensemble, Poms
Kristen Stewart, Charlies Angels and Seberg
Most Daring Performance Award
Aisling Franciosi, The Nightingale
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Florence Pugh, Midsommar
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Time Waster Remake or Sequel Award
Charlie’s Angels
Dumbo
The Lion King
Men In Black: International
Dark Phoenix
AWFJ Hall of Shame Award
HFPA for excluding women nominees in major Golden Globe categories
Louis CK come back tour
Beach Bums, the movie
Harvey Weinstein, more of the same