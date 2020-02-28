NBC’s popular Chicago franchise – Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med – have all earned three season orders as has Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. The renewals were announced along with news of a five-year deal for Chicago creator, Dick Wolf and Wolf Entertainment.

“I’m gratified and excited that Universal will remain our home for five more years,” Wolf said. “This new term deal complements our recently concluded agreement to make Peacock one of the primary destinations for both the L&O and Chicago brands, as well as our extraordinary three-year NBC broadcast pickups on all four current series. We are now supercharged to expand our business on new platforms, both domestically and internationally, while continuing to produce our current and future series for broadcasting and streaming networks.”

According to NBC’s announcement, the deal includes “multiple series commitments.”

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with Dick over the decades and it goes without saying he remains one of the most influential producers in history,” stated Bonnie Hammer, Chairman, NBCUniversal Content Studios. “He is a visionary unlike any other whose impact has changed the entire television landscape. We’re beyond thrilled to have Dick and his team remain in the NBCUniversal family for many years to come.”

The Chicago shows drew in 66 million viewers last season. Currently, all three Chicago series are ranked in the top seven most-watched dramas.

“The significance of having Dick Wolf remain at Universal Television can’t be overstated,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, President, Universal Television. “Dick has proven himself masterful at building successful, iconic brands and telling gripping, intelligent and thought-provoking stories. It’s an honor and pleasure to be a part of the Wolf Pack for the next five years. We’re also grateful to NBC for their continued support of the Law & Order and Chicago drama series.”

Paul Telegdy, Chairman, NBC Entertainment, said, “Dick Wolf has proven time and time again that he makes shows audiences love. We are delighted, excited and proud that as part of this epic deal with Wolf Entertainment, NBC’s loyal audience will know that their favorite shows have a certain future for the next three years.”







