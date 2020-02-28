Station 19 Season 3 Episode 7 Photos: Preview of “Satellite of Love”

Ben becomes more convinced Sullivan is stealing meds on CBS’s Station 19 season three episode seven. Directed by Paris Barclay from a script by Chris Downey, episode seven will air on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

“Satellite of Love” guest stars include Brenda Song as JJ, Stefania Spampinato as Dr. Carina Deluca, Rigo Sanchez as Rigo Vasquez, and Pat Healy as Chief Dixon. Lachlan Buchanan, Gina Ravera, Bob Bancroft, and Amber Friendly also guest star in episode seven.

The cast of season three includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, and Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes. Jay Hayden is Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan is Dean Miller, Danielle Savre is Maya Bishop, and Miguel Sandoval is Captain Pruitt Herrera.

“Satellite of Love” Plot – As Ben readies the new Physician Response Team truck for the field, his suspicions about Sullivan and the missing Fentanyl continue to grow. Meanwhile, Jack and Rigo try to look past their differences when they are forced to work together and fight a mysterious gas station fire; Dean and JJ try to work through their differing parenting styles; and Travis meets someone new.







The Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

“Station 19 follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. The latest series from the executive producers of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder takes us inside the tough, tight-knit and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city’s bravest first responders.”