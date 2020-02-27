‘Riverdale’ Season 4 Episode 15 Photos: Preview of “To Die For”

The CW’s Riverdale season four episode 14 didn’t answer many questions as to what happened to Jughead. Is he actually dead? Did Betty have anything at all to do with it? And if he is dead, why don’t any of his friends act like they miss him? Inquiring minds still need to know the answers to these questions.

Season four episode 15 will, hopefully, really address those questions. Directed by Shannon Kohli from a script by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, episode 15 airs on March 4, 2020.

The season four cast is led by KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones. Madelaine Petsch is Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols is Hermione Lodge, Mӓdchen Amick is Alice Cooper, Ashleigh Murray is Josie McCoy, Casey Cott is Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos is Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich is FP Jones, Charles Melton is Reggie Mantle, and Vanessa Morgan plays Toni Topaz.

“Chapter Seventy-Two: To Die For” Plot – MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN — Alice (Amick) begins shooting a documentary about Riverdale and the latest mystery involving one of its own. Meanwhile, Betty (Reinhart), Archie (Apa) and Veronica (Mendes) fall deeper into a web of lies as the investigation gets underway.





