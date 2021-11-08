Foo Fighters Horror Comedy ‘Studio 666’ to Open in February 2022

The Foo Fighters’ first-ever full-length movie, Studio 666, has been picked up by Open Road Films and will launch in theaters on February 25, 2022. Described as a horror-comedy, the film follows the band as they move into a haunted mansion to work on an album.

“After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full-length feature horror comedy film,” said Dave Grohl. “Like most things Foo, Studio 666 began with a far-fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible. Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album Medicine at Midnight (told you that place was haunted!) we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that f**king ROCKS. And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg and the team at Open Road Films we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best-kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn. Studio 666 will f**k you up.”

In addition to Grohl, the cast includes Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega and Jeff Garlin.

“We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Foo Fighters for a movie sure to make audiences scream and laugh,” said Open Road’s Tom Ortenberg. “The Foos bring their comedic chemistry and the musical talent we all love to the big screen in this hysterical horror film.”

Studio 666 is based on a story by Dave Grohl and directed by BJ McDonnell from a screenplay by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes. Grohl, Ortenberg, Hawkins, Mendel, Smear, Shiflett, Jaffee, John Silva, Kristen Welsh, John Cutcliffe, Gaby Skolnek, James Masciello, Matthew Sidari, and Mitchell Zhang executive produce.

Roswell Films’ and Therapy Studios’ John Ramsay & James A. Rota produced.

“Studio 666 is a perfect combination of all things I love. Rock, horror, and comedy all tied together in a very thrilling motion picture. I am so excited to have teamed up with the Foo Fighters to create an old-school ‘Band’ movie,” stated director McDonnell. “It’s been years since we’ve seen something like the Beatles’ Help!, The Monkees’ Head, or KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park. Take that 60’s / 70’s old school band film fun, mix it with horror and Studio 666 is born! I am so ecstatic for audiences of film and music to come together and enjoy our film.”

The Plot:

In Studio 666, the legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much anticipated 10th album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.







