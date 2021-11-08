‘The Rookie’ Season 4 Episode 7 Photos, Promo, Cast and Plot

The trailer for ABC’s The Rookie season four episode seven finds Nolan tied up and tortured, and the short video also teases we’re about to come face to face with a killer. Episode seven – “Fire Fight” – was directed by Tori Garrett and will air on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Season four stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, and Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey. Melissa O’Neil is Lucy Chen and Eric Winter stars as Tim Bradford.

Episode seven’s guest cast includes Jenna Dewan as Bailey, Maury Sterling as Marcus, and Brandon Jay McLaren as Elijah Stone.

“Fire Fight” Plot: In the aftermath of Fred’s house explosion, Officer Nolan and Bailey discover there’s more to Fred’s death than meets the eye. Meanwhile, Officer Chen and Officer Bradford demand a treasure hunt rematch and enlist Officer Grey to help set the terms to a new bet, all while they arrest a series of wealthy female criminals. Elsewhere, Wesley struggles to keep it together under the pressure of his debt to Elijah.