Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 13 Photos: Preview of “Loa‘a pono ka ‘iole i ka pūnana”

CBS’s Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 13 is titled “Loa‘a pono ka ‘iole i ka pūnana,” Hawaiian for “The rat was caught right in the nest.” Directed by Antonio Negret from a script by Kendall Sherwood and Chris Wu, episode 13 will air on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

Episode 13 guest stars include Kila Logan, Alon Aboutboul, Victoria Platt, Alicia Hannah, and Coby McLaughlin. Rogelio T. Ramos, Paul Lacovara, Logan Ace Jenkins, and Michael Hagiwara also guest star.

Alex O’Loughlin leads the cast as Steve McGarrett. Scott Caan plays Danny “Danno” Williams, Ian Anthony Dale is Adam Noshimuri, Meaghan Rath is Tani Rey, and Jorge Garcia plays Jerry Ortega. Beulah Koale stars as Junior Reigns, Chi McBride is Captain Lou Grover, Katrina Law is Quinn Liu, Taylor Wily plays Kamekona, Dennis Chun is Sgt. Duke Lukela, and Kimee Balmilero plays Dr. Noelani Cunha.

“Loa‘a pono ka ‘iole i ka pūnana” Plot – Grover and Five-0 investigate a murder at a private golf course involving a man who was frozen to death in the locker room’s cryo-chamber. Also, McGarrett tags along with Danny when he tracks down the father of a boy who has been bullying Charlie.







The Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

“Hawaii Five-O is a contemporary take on the classic series about an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out the crime that washes up on the islands’ sun-drenched beaches. Detective Steve McGarrett, a decorated Naval officer turned cop, returned to Oahu after Hawaii’s former governor persuaded him to head up the new team: his rules, no red tape and full blanket authority to hunt down the biggest “game” in town.

Joining McGarrett are Detective Danny “Danno” Williams, a relocated ex-New Jersey cop who is committed to keeping the islands safe for his children; Captain Lou Grover, who formerly headed Hawaii’s SWAT unit; Jerry Ortega, the islands’ local conspiracy theorist; Tani Rey, a bold, recent police academy graduate; Junior Reigns, a former SEAL who comes to McGarrett looking for a job, Adam Noshimuri, a friend with old ties to a deadly crime family and Quinn Liu, a former Staff Sergeant with Army CID who was recently demoted for insubordination.

Helping them is Kamekona, a local entrepreneur who has his pulse on the Island; Sgt. Duke Lukela, a trusted member of the HPD; and medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha. The state’s brash Five-0 unit, who may spar and jest among themselves, remain determined to eliminate the seedy elements from the 50th state.”