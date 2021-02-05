IFC Films has picked up the North American rights to Monday starring Sebastian Stan (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and Denise Gough (The Other Lamb). The romantic drama, co-written and directed by Argyris Papadimitropoulos, was both a Toronto International Film Festival and Tribeca Film Festival selection.

“In many ways, the film has become even more relevant in this current environment, as all relationships got challenged during the lockdown and Chloe’s and Mickey’s story is a very realistic take on relationships,” stated Papadimitropoulos. “At a time when things have started getting more optimistic in the world and a summer trip to Greece, crowded parties, people kissing and having fun is something we are all longing for – I believe the timing is perfect to release the film and the fact that it found a home at IFC Films, makes my smile a little bigger.”

Papadimitropoulos, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Damian Jones, and Deanna Barillari. Rob Hayes co-wrote the screenplay. Argyris Papadimitropoulos’ directing credits include 2008’s Bang Bang, 2011’s Wasted Youth, and 2016’s Suntan.

IFC Films is targeting an April 16, 2021 release on demand and in select theaters.

The Monday Plot, Courtesy of IFC Films:

When Mickey (Stan) is dragged away from his DJ set by a drunken friend and introduced to Chloe (Gough) one hot summer night in Athens, the attraction between the pair is immediately palpable—so palpable that before they know it they’re waking up naked on the beach Saturday morning. And so it goes that a one night stand on Friday turns into a whirlwind weekend romance that leads to serious conversations when they face the harsh sunlight on Monday morning.







