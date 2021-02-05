Micki’s career in the Texas Rangers is front and center on The CW’s Walker season one episode four. Episode four, “Don’t Fence Me In,” was directed by John T. Kretchmer from a script by April Fitzsimmons and will air on February 11, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

In addition to Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, the season one cast includes Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I) as Arlo, Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects) as Robin, Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars) as Liam, Molly Hagan (Herman’s Head) as Abeline, and Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files) as Bohnam. Coby Bell (The Gifted) plays Captain Larry James, Lindsey Morgan is Micki, and Jeff Pierre (Once Upon a Time) plays Trey Barnett.

“Don’t Fence Me In” Plot: MICKI IS PUT FRONT AND CENTER ON A NEW CASE – Micki (Morgan) is uncomfortable with the spotlight Captain James (Bell) puts on her during a current investigation. Walker (Padalecki) talks to Liam (Allen) about their parents and learns there was trouble while he was away. Trey (Pierre) applies for a new job in town while Stella (Benson) starts community service and August (Culley) stumbles upon some secrets from his father’s time away undercover.

Walker stars Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Culley) and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Brinson) and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother (Allen) who stepped in during Walker’s absence, his perceptive mother (Hagen) and his traditional rancher father (Pileggi).

Walker’s former colleague is now his Ranger Captain (Bell). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history) played by Lindsey Morgan, while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.







