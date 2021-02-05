The trailer for HBO Documentary Films’ Allen v. Farrow promises no matter what you think you know, it’s only the tip of the iceberg. The four-part documentary series explores the relationship between filmmaker Woody Allen, actress Mia Farrow, and their children.

HBO has set a Sunday, February 21, 2021 premiere date, with new episodes arriving on Sundays at 9pm ET/PT. The documentary series is an HBO Documentary Films presentation in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project a Jane Doe Films Production.

Allen v. Farrow was directed by the Oscar-nominated team of Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering (The Invisible War). Amy Herdy and Jamie Rogers produced, with Dick, Ziering, Dan Cogan, Tara Lynda Guber, Artemis Rising Foundation, Maiken Baird, Ian Darling, Steve Cohen & Paula Froehle, The Lozen Foundation, Debbie L. McLeod, Jenny Raskin, Lisa Heller, Nancy Abraham, and Geralyn White Dreyfous executive producing.

HBO released the following detailed synopsis of the docuseries:

Allen v. Farrow is a four-part documentary series that goes behind decades of sensational headlines to reveal the private story of one of Hollywood’s most notorious and public scandals: the accusation of sexual abuse against Woody Allen involving Dylan, his then seven-year-old daughter with Mia Farrow; their subsequent custody trial, the revelation of Allen’s relationship with Farrow’s daughter, Soon-Yi; and the controversial aftermath in the years that followed.

Once celebrated for their on and off-screen partnership, Farrow and Allen’s lives were irrevocably fractured and their sprawling family torn apart with the public disclosure of the abuse allegations and the vitriolic disputes that followed.

This gripping series interweaves new investigative work – meticulously pieced together via intimate home movie footage, court documents, police evidence, revelatory videotape and never-before-heard audio tapes – with exclusive, in-depth interviews on the subject with Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow, Ronan Farrow, family friend Carly Simon, prosecutor Frank Maco, relatives, investigators, experts and other first-hand eyewitnesses – many of them speaking publicly about the events for the first time. The series also includes prominent cultural voices exploring Allen’s body of work in a broader context and reflecting on how public revelations about the personal lives of artists can lead to re-evaluations of their work.

Allen v. Farrow includes an intimate look at Farrow and Allen’s charmed courtship and emergence as one of Hollywood’s power couples, making thirteen influential films together over a decade. Over time, Allen becoming a father figure to Farrow’s children as well as their shared children. Yet, threaded throughout all of their professional success and personal achievements there were dark undercurrents at play.

Allen v. Farrow examines the shattering effects of trauma on a family and is a haunting depiction of the skepticism and backlash that can result from an accusation.







