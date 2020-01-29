The Batman Starring Robert Pattinson Begins Shooting

Warner Bros. Pictures announced the official start of principal photography on the latest big-screen rendition of Batman. Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse, sparkling vampire “Edward” in the Twilight film franchise) stars as Bruce Wayne and Batman in the studio’s The Batman directed by Matt Reeves. Reeves’ credits include Cloverfield, 2010’s Let Me In, and both Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes.

In addition to Pattinson in the title role, Warner Bros. confirmed the following cast and characters:

Zoë Kravitz (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Mad Max: Fury Road) as Selina Kyle

Paul Dano (Love & Mercy, 12 Years a Slave) as Edward Nashton

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) as the GCPD’s James Gordon

John Turturro (The Night Of) as Carmine Falcone

Peter Sarsgaard (The Magnificent Seven) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson

Jayme Lawson (Farewell Amor) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál

Andy Serkis (the Planet of the Apes films) as Alfred

Colin Farrell (The Gentlemen) as Oswald Cobblepot

Writer/director Matt Reeves and Dylan Clark are producing, with Simon Emanuel, Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, and Chantal Nong Vo executive producing. The behind the scenes team includes director of photography Greig Fraser (Lion), production designer James Chinlund (Planet of the Apes films), editors William Hoy (the Planet of the Apes films) and Tyler Nelson (Rememory), and Oscar-winning VFX supervisor Dan Lemmon (The Jungle Book).

The team also includes Oscar-nominated SFX supervisor Dominic Tuohy (1917, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker), Oscar-nominated sound mixer Stuart Wilson (1917, the Star Wars franchise), Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran (1917, Little Women, Anna Karenina), and costume designers Glyn Dillon (the Star Wars franchise) and David Crossman (1917, the Star Wars franchise). Zoe Tahir is the hair designer and Oscar-nominated Naomi Donne (1917) is the makeup designer.

Warner Bros. Pictures will release The Batman in theaters on June 25, 2021.







