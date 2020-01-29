FBI Season 2 Episode 15 Photos: Preview of “Legacy”

Stolen guns set the agents in motion in CBS’s FBI season two episode 15, “Legacy.” Episode 15 was directed by Carl Seaton from a script by Claire Demorest and will air on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

“Legacy” features recurring guest stars Catherine Haena Kim as Emily Ryder and James Chen as Ian Lim. Guest stars also include Quincy Dunn-Baker, William Phelps, Brian Kamei, Bridget Barkan, Enzo Cellucci, Andre Da Silva, Warren Bub, and Patrice Bell. Jason Sweet Tooth Williams, Cindy Cheung, R. Ward Duffy, McKey Carpenter, Roger Anthony, Gina Ferrall, Erinn Anova, James Wilcox, and Cedric D. Cannon also guest star in episode 15.

The season two cast includes Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, Ebonée Noel as Kristen Chazal, Alana De La Garza as Isobel Castille, John Boyd as Stuart Scola, and Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine.

After a truck filled with armor-piercing rifles is hijacked, the team works to discover who stole it, and what they have planned for the stolen weapons. Also, a friend from OA's past in the military intelligence unit returns to help with the case, but OA isn't sure he can trust his judgment.







“FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe. Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, a West Point graduate via Bushwick who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI.

Overseeing them is Special Agent in Charge, Isobel Castille, who operates under intense pressure and has undeniable command authority. The team also includes Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, the nerve center of the office whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator. Kristen Chazal is the team’s most valued resource, a brilliant analyst recruited straight out of university who can piece together the big picture faster than anyone. These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence.”