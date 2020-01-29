Station 19 Season 3 Episode 2 Photos: Preview of “Indoor Fireworks”

The station’s not thrilled about a new Fire Chief in season three episode two of ABC’s Station 19. Episode two, “Indoor Fireworks,” was directed by Paris Barclay from a script by Kiley Donovan and will air on January 30, 2020.

Episode two guest stars include Pat Healy as Lieutenant Albert Dixon, Rigo Sanchez as Rigo Vasquez, KJ Powell as Young Ben, and David Anthony Hinton as Danny. Dee Rogers is Michael, Tara Robinson is Ruby, Lincoln Bonilla is Milo, Kelly Thiebaud is Eva, and Dylan Rourke plays EMT Todd.

New season three episodes air on Thursdays at 8pm ET/PT.

The cast of season three includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, and Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes. Jay Hayden is Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan is Dean Miller, Danielle Savre is Maya Bishop, and Miguel Sandoval is Captain Pruitt Herrera.

“Indoor Fireworks” Plot – The new Seattle fire chief is introduced to Station 19 and leaves the crew skeptical after his visit. Later, the firefighters are called to a department store fire caused by exploding fireworks, which triggers painful memories from Ben’s past and inspires him to pursue a new endeavor. Maya advocates for herself and her career, while Jack becomes more intertwined with an acquaintance; and Andy and Ryan have a heart-to-heart.







The Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

“Station 19 follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. The latest series from the executive producers of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder takes us inside the tough, tight-knit and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city’s bravest first responders.”