The Outsider Final 4 Episodes: Plot Details and Air Dates

The series adaptation of Stephen King’s creepy bestseller, The Outsider, has just four episodes remaining in its 10 episode season. And now HBO’s released details on what viewers can look forward with the final episodes airing in February and March.

The cast includes Ben Mendelsohn (Bloodline) as Ralph Anderson, Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) as Holly Gibney, Bill Camp (The Night Of) as Howie Salomon, and Mare Winningham (Georgia) as Ralph’s wife Jeannie Anderson. Paddy Considine (The Third Day) is Claude Bolton, manager of a local strip club; Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown) plays Glory Maitland; Yul Vázquez (Midnight, Texas) is Georgia Bureau of Investigation detective Yunis Sablo; and Jeremy Bobb (The Knick) is Alec Pelley, a private investigator hired by Howie.

The Outsider February and March 2020 Episodes:

Episode 7: “In the Pines, In the Pines”

Debut date: SUNDAY, FEB. 16 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Holly (Cynthia Erivo) makes a calculated attempt to help a volatile but conflicted Jack (Marc Menchaca), while their whereabouts are tracked by Ralph (Ben Mendelsohn) and Alec (Jeremy Bobb). After she’s confronted by town gossip on her first day back at work, Glory (Julianne Nicholson) considers Howie’s (Bill Camp) suggestion on how to secure her family’s financial future.

Written by Dennis Lehane; directed by Daina Reid.

Debut date: SUNDAY, FEB. 23 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Sensing something ominous afoot, Claude (Paddy Considine) reconnects with his brother Seale (Max Beesley) in Tennessee, while Holly (Cynthia Erivo), Ralph (Ben Mendelsohn), Yunis (Yul Vázquez) and Andy (Derek Cecil) follow him in hopes of isolating the evil force and thwarting its next kill. Meanwhile, a family visiting a local cave festival narrowly avoids a dangerous encounter.

Written by Richard Price; directed by JD Dillard.

Debut date: SUNDAY, MARCH 1 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

After obscuring their true purpose in town from local police, Ralph (Ben Mendelsohn) and Yunis (Yul Vázquez) interview witnesses from the cave festival, while Holly (Cynthia Erivo) and Andy (Derek Cecil) visit the scene. Later, the group considers its next move as Claude (Paddy Considine) deals with the weight of his role.

Written by Dennis Lehane; directed by Charlotte Brandstrom.

Debut date: SUNDAY, MARCH 8 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

The group finds itself in a climactic showdown in their last-ditch effort to root out El Coco.

Written by Richard Price; directed by Andrew Bernstein.

The Plot:

“The ten-episode series follows police detective Ralph Anderson (Mendelsohn), as he sets out to investigate the mutilated body of 11-year-old Frankie Peterson found in the Georgia woods. The mysterious circumstances surrounding this horrifying crime leads Ralph, still grieving the recent death of his own son, to bring in unorthodox private investigator Holly Gibney (Erivo), whose uncanny abilities he hopes will help explain the unexplainable.”







