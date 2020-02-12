All Rise Season 1 Episode 16 Photos: Preview of “My Fair Lockdown”

The first season of CBS’s legal drama, All Rise, continues with episode 16, “My Fair Lockdown.” Episode 16 was directed by David Harp from a script by Conway Preston and will air on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

Episode 16 guest stars includes Joe Williamson, Ben Browder, Brenda Strong, Bret Harrison, Anthony Azizi, Holly Laurent, Jason Dohring, C.S. Lee, and Michael Beck. Kate Hamilton, Mark Parrish, Chris Grabher, Andy Shephard, and Victoria Mele also guest star in “My Fair Lockdown.”

Season one of the drama stars Simone Missick as Lola Carmichael, Wilson Bethel as Mark Callan, Marg Helgenberger as Lisa Benner, Jessica Camacho as Emily Lopez, J. Alex Brinson as Luke Watkins, Lindsay Mendez as Sara Castillo, and Ruthie Ann Miles as Sherri Kansky.

Recurring cast members include Reggie Lee as Head DDA Thomas Choi, Paul McCrane as Judge Jonas Laski, and Todd Williams as Robin Taylor.

"My Fair Lockdown" Plot – Lola's world spins out of control when she presides over the trial of Emily's client who rejects the rule of law and seizes control of the courtroom.







Details on All Rise, Courtesy of CBS:

“All Rise is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.”