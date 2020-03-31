‘The Plot Against America’ April Episodes: Plot Details and Air Dates

HBO’s The Plot Against America will finish up its limited run with three new episodes airing in April. HBO’s just released details on episodes four through six airing on Mondays at 9pm ET/PT and wrapping up on April 20th.

The six-episode limited series is based on the novel by Philip Roth and created by David Simon and Ed Burns (The Wire, Generation Kill). Simon, Burns, Nina K. Noble, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Susan Goldberg, Joe Roth, and Jeff Kirschenbaum serve as executive producers. Philip Roth and Dennis Stratton are co-executive producers.

Series Details, Characters, and Cast, Courtesy of HBO:

The Plot Against America imagines an alternate American history during World War II, told through the eyes of a working-class Jewish family in New Jersey as they endure the political rise of Charles Lindbergh, an aviator-hero and xenophobic populist, who captures the presidency and turns the nation toward fascism.

The limited series stars Zoe Kazan as Elizabeth “Bess” Levin, an insightful mother and homemaker who fears for the future as she tries to protect her family amid the escalating political climate; Morgan Spector as Herman Levin, her proud and opinionated husband who works as an insurance agent and tries to maintain normalcy and assert himself as an American citizen even as his country seems to be slipping into fascism, anti-Semitism and xenophobic isolationism; and Winona Ryder as Evelyn Finkel, the unmarried, older sister to Bess whose own plans were arrested by years of caring for her infirm mother and is hungry to find her own place in life.

John Turturro is Rabbi Lionel Bengelsdorf, a politically conservative rabbi transplanted from Charleston, S.C. who seizes the reins of history to become a key figure in the emergent Lindbergh administration; Anthony Boyle is Alvin Levin, the angry orphaned nephew who allows his own sense of injustice and political differences with his Uncle Herman to carry him from the streets of Newark to the battlefields of Europe and then back again; Azhy Robertson is ten-year-old Philip Levin, the youngest of the Levin clan who copes with his own innocent curiosity and growing anxiety in a world that seems to be collapsing around him; and Caleb Malis plays Sandy Levin, the Levin’s artistic teenage son who rebels against his parents as his adolescence becomes entangled with his growing admiration for Lindbergh.







The Plot Against America April 2020 Episodes:

Part 4

Debut date: MONDAY, APRIL 6 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Evelyn (Winona Ryder) and Bengelsdorf (John Turturro) receive an invitation from Mrs. Lindbergh to a state dinner for Nazi Germany’s foreign minister, as Evelyn (Caroline Kaplan) makes Sandy the face of the youth assimilation program. Back from war, Alvin (Anthony Boyle) takes a job at his uncle’s warehouse. Philip (Azhy Robertson) is traumatized by a death in the neighborhood.

Teleplay by David Simon & Reena Rexrode; directed by Thomas Schlamme.

Debut date: MONDAY, APRIL 13 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

After learning the family has been selected for an essentially forced relocation to Kentucky under the Homestead Act, Herman (Morgan Spector) looks to make a challenge in court, while Bess (Zoe Kazan) and Philip (Azhy Robertson) appeal to Bengelsdorf (John Turturro) and Evelyn (Winona Ryder), respectively. Later, Bess gives Herman an ultimatum when violence breaks out at a rally for Lindbergh’s most public liberal challenger.

Teleplay by Ed Burns; directed by Thomas Schlamme.

Debut date: MONDAY, APRIL 20 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

As riots and conspiracies spread across the country in the lead up to Election Day, Herman (Morgan Spector) takes measures to keep his family safe. Meanwhile, Bess (Zoe Kazan) does all she can at a great distance to help a small child caught in a maelstrom of anti-Semitism in Kentucky. Alvin (Anthony Boyle) is recruited for a new and secret mission as the ties that bind the Levins together are stressed.

Teleplay by David Simon; directed by Thomas Schlamme.







