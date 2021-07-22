‘The Sandman: Act II’ Audible Series Premiere Date and Cast Details

James McAvoy will reprise his role as Morpheus the Dream Lord in Audible’s The Sandman: Act II. The second installment in the audio adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman graphic novel series is also bringing back Kat Dennings as Death, Michael Sheen as Lucifer, and Andy Serkis as Matthew the Raven. Neil Gaiman remains involved as the narrator, co-executive producer, and creative director.

Joining the cast for the second installment are Jeffrey Wright as Destiny, Regé-Jean Page as Orpheus, Brian Cox as Augustus, Emma Corrin as Thessaly, John Lithgow as Emperor Joshua Norton, and David Tennant as Loki. Bill Nighy is Odin, Kristen Schaal is Delirium, Kevin Smith is Merv Pumpkinhead, Bebe Neuwirth is Bast, Miriam Margolyes is Despair, Niamh Walsh is Nuala, and Joanna Lumley is Lady Johanna Constantine. Act II‘s cast also includes Aidan Turner, Adrian Lester, Arthur Darvill, and Ray Porter.

Dirk Maggs returns as director and also adapted Gaiman’s Volume Four: Season of Mists, Volume Five: A Game of You, and the “Distant Mirrors” quartet and “Convergence” trio from Volume Six: Fables & Reflections for The Sandman: Act II. BAFTA award-winer James Hannigan is once again composing the score.

The Sandman is now available for free for a limited time on Audible, Amazon Music, and Alexa-enabled devices. The first installment is currently the bestselling Audible Original in the company’s history. The Sandman: Act II will be challenging The Sandman for that top spot on Audible’s charts when it’s released on September 22, 2021.







