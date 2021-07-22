‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Trailer Takes Therapy to a Whole New Level

The new trailer for Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers finds nine imperfect strangers submitting to therapy administered by a mysterious woman with bizarre therapeutic techniques. Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman stars as the resort director who promises her clients miracles while keeping her real agenda hidden.

The cast includes two-time Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me? Bridesmaids), two-time Oscar nominee Michael Shannon (Noctural Animals, Revolutionary Road), Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale (Boardwalk Empire, Will & Grace), Independent Spirit Awards nominee Regina Hall (Support the Girls), Screen Actors Guild winner Samara Weaving (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast), and Melvin Gregg (Snowfall). Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, and Manny Jacinto also star in the eight-episode dramatic series.

The first three episodes will premiere on Hulu on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Nine Perfect Strangers is based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling novel and was adapted by David E. Kelley, John Henry Butterworth, and Samantha Strauss. Executive producers Kelley and Butterworth serve as showrunners, with Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Jodi Matterson, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Molly Allen, Samantha Strauss, Melissa McCarthy and author Liane Moriarty also executive producing. Executive producer Jonathan Levine directed all eight episodes.

The series is a David E. Kelley, Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films, and Endeavor Content production. David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed series Big Little Lies and The Undoing.

The Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

Nine Perfect Strangers takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.







