‘Station 19’ Season 5 Episode 7 Photos, Promo, and Plot Details

ABC’s Station 19 will return after a three week break with season five episode seven, an episode that finds the group still dealing with the loss of Dean. Episode seven – “A House is Not a Home” – will air on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

The season five cast includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan, and Grey Damon as Jack Gibson. Barrett Doss plays Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden is Travis Montgomery, Danielle Savre is Maya Bishop, Stefania Spampinato is Carina DeLuca, and Carlos Miranda plays Theo Ruiz.

“A House Is Not a Home” Plot: Vic and Jack lean on one another as they process the loss of Dean while Ben and Bailey try to convince Dean’s parents to allow them to raise Pru. Meanwhile at Station 23, Andy’s role temporarily expands and Sullivan subs in. Carina and Maya explore growing their family.

