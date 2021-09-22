‘All the Light We Cannot See’ Series Greenlit at Netflix

Netflix has greenlit a limited series based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel All the Light We Cannot See written by Anthony Doerr and published in 2014. According to the streaming service’s official announcement, the limited series will consist of four episodes with Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) confirmed to direct all four.

Oscar-nominated screenwriter Steven Knight (Dirty Pretty Things) is adapting Doerr’s critically acclaimed bestseller and will serve as an executive producer. Levy, Dan Levine, and Josh Barry are also on board as executive producers. Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment is producing. Joe Strechay (See, The OA) will be involved in the production as an Associate Producer/Blindness and Accessibility Consultant.

A worldwide casting call is now underway for the lead role of teenager Marie-Laure, with the producers specifically searching for actresses who are blind or low vision.

Doerr’s novel spent more than 200 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list with more than 5.7 million copies sold in North America. In addition to the Pulitzer Prize, All the Light We Cannot See won the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction in 2015.

Netflix released the following description of the limited series:

“All the Light We Cannot See tells the story of Marie-Laure, a teenager who is blind, and Werner, a German soldier, whose paths collide in occupied France as both try to survive the devastation of World War II.”









