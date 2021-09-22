‘FBI’ Season 4 Episode 2 Preview: Plot, Photos, Cast and Trailer

A hacker’s wreaking havoc on NYC hospitals on CBS’s FBI season four episode two. Directed by Jean De Segonzac from a script by Claire Demorest, episode two – “Hacktivist” – will air on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

Missy Peregrym stars as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki is Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, and Jeremy Sisto plays Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. The season four cast also includes Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola, and Katherine Renee Turner as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace.

Recurring season four cast members include Vedette Lim as Elise Taylor, Taylor Anthony Miller as Kelly Moran, Kathleen Munroe as Rina Trenholm, James Chen as Ian Lim, Mara Davi as Sam, and Caleb Reese Paul as Tyler Valentine.

“Hacktivist” Plot: Maggie, OA and the team must stop a hacker who is disabling life-saving equipment in several New York City hospitals, while demanding a full investigation into the recently deceased patients of a local psychiatric facility. With Jubal’s son waiting for important surgery at one of the impacted hospitals, Jubal’s adamant about remaining involved in the case despite Isobel’s reservations.