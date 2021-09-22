‘FBI’ Season 4 Episode 2 Preview: Plot, Photos, Cast and Trailer

By
Rebecca Murray
-

A hacker’s wreaking havoc on NYC hospitals on CBS’s FBI season four episode two. Directed by Jean De Segonzac from a script by Claire Demorest, episode two – “Hacktivist” – will air on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

Missy Peregrym stars as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki is Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, and Jeremy Sisto plays Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. The season four cast also includes Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola, and Katherine Renee Turner as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace.

Recurring season four cast members include Vedette Lim as Elise Taylor, Taylor Anthony Miller as Kelly Moran, Kathleen Munroe as Rina Trenholm, James Chen as Ian Lim, Mara Davi as Sam, and Caleb Reese Paul as Tyler Valentine.

“Hacktivist” Plot: Maggie, OA and the team must stop a hacker who is disabling life-saving equipment in several New York City hospitals, while demanding a full investigation into the recently deceased patients of a local psychiatric facility. With Jubal’s son waiting for important surgery at one of the impacted hospitals, Jubal’s adamant about remaining involved in the case despite Isobel’s reservations.

FBI Season 4 Episode 2
Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell and Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan in ‘FBI’ season 4 episode 2 (Photo: David M. Russell © 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)
FBI Season 4 Episode 2
Katherine Renee Turner as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace in season 4 episode 2 (Photo: David M. Russell © 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)
FBI Season 4 Episode 2
Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine and Kathleen Munroe as Rina Trenholm in season 4 episode 2 (Photo: David M. Russell © 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)
FBI Season 4 Episode 2
John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola and Katherine Renee Turner as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace in season 4 episode 2 (Photo: David M. Russell © 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)
FBI Season 4 Episode 2
Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine and Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell in the “Hacktivist” episode (Photo: David M. Russell © 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)
FBI Season 4 Episode 2
Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell, James Chen as Ian Lim and Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan in season 4 episode 2 (Photo: David M. Russell © 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)
FBI Season 4 Episode 2
John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola,
Katherine Renee Turner as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace, Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan and Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell in season 4 episode 2 (Photo: David M. Russell © 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR