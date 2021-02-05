‘Mayans M.C.’ Teaser Trailer Arrives with Season 3 Premiere Date

FX has announced the premiere dates for Mayans M.C. season three, Breeders season two, and Cake season four. The network’s also set a premiere date for the documentary film, Hysterical.

The Sons of Anarchy spinoff, Mayans M.C., season three will kick off with back-to-back episodes on March 16, 2021. The 10-episode third season will air on Tuesdays at 10pm ET/PT.

Season two of the comedy Breeders joins FX’s primetime lineup on March 22nd at 10pm ET/PT. Season two starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard will consist of 10 episodes.

Cake‘s fourth season arrives on FXX on March 11th at 10pm ET/PT and the documentary Hysterical will debut on April 2nd at 9pm ET/PT.

In addition to announcing the premiere dates FX confirmed plot details for the upcoming new seasons of Mayans M.C. and Breeders as well as new descriptions of Cake and Hysterical:

Cake is a handcrafted assortment of bite-sized shorts carefully curated and served up as a tasty treat for the mind. Featuring a diverse array of narratives from storytellers both new and established, this half-hour weekly showcase features both live-action and animated comedy programs of varied length that are equal parts thought-provoking, laugh-inducing, artistic, authentic and raw. (Not to mention, totally gif-able!)

Each of this season’s nine episodes will be anchored by Nine Films About Technology from Peter Huang, loosely connected and darkly comedic live-action stories about human relationships in this modern age of smart phones, social media and connectivity.

Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), a newly patched member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ and his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother’s murder while their father Felipe (Edward James Olmos) struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made.

After U.S. Assistant District Attorney Lincoln Potter (Ray McKinnon) threatens to deport Felipe, EZ and Angel chose to leverage incriminating information to protect him rather than to free rebel leader Adelita (Carla Baratta) from federal custody, leaving her to give birth to Angel’s son while in handcuffs. Meanwhile, Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino) is left reeling over the loss of his mother to apparent suicide, while others quietly suspect foul play. Additionally, the Mayans seek vengeance on their rivals, the Tijuana M.C. Vatos Malditos, after a surprise attack on their club. When the smoke clears, they discover the body of a Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club Redwood Original – there will be hell to pay.

Time has moved on in Season 2 of Breeders, the comedy series starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard that explores the parental paradox that you’d happily die for your children, but quite often also want to kill them.

Luke (Alex Eastwood) is now 13 years old and “Ava” (Eve Prenelle) is 10, serving up brand new parenting challenges for Paul (Martin Freeman) and Ally (Daisy Haggard). Luke’s increasing anxiety and Ava’s growing independence add some new and uncharted complications into the existing chaotic mix of stretched resources, lack of time and the fine art of winging it while looking like you know what you’re doing.

Paul’s parents, Jackie (Joanna Bacon) and Jim (Alun Armstrong) are older too, as is Ally’s mother Leah (Stella Gonet), leading Paul and Ally to find that they now have to parent the generation above them as well as the generation below.

And at the center of all this is Paul and Ally’s relationship. Can they survive the new pressures as they just-about survived the old ones? Or is there a finite number of ropes you can find yourself at the end of?

Hysterical is a new FX documentary feature that gives audiences an honest and hilarious backstage pass into the lives of some of stand-up comedy’s most boundary-breaking women, exploring the hard-fought journey to become the voices of their generation and their gender. Hysterical is an official SXSW Online 2021 Festival selection and a Hot Docs International Documentary Festival selection.

Stand-up comedy had always been a male domain. Only a tiny handful of women have broken out of the brutal world of comedy clubs to become household names. After decades of fighting for a place in the spotlight, things have finally shifted. Hysterical, a feature documentary from director Andrea Nevins (Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie), journeys backstage and on the road with veteran comedians, rising stars and novices to discover how an intrepid group of boundary-breaking females are changing the game and exploring what it takes to become the voices of their generation and their gender.

Hysterical takes an intimate look behind the velvet curtains and beer-soaked clubs of the comedy scene into the lives of the women shattering comedy’s glass ceiling with raucous laughter and perfectly timed punch lines. From newcomers to super stars, the funniest women in comedy drop the mic with their heartfelt struggles, personal stories and hilariously bold opinions. Featuring Kelly Bachman, Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster, Rachel Feinstein, Marina Franklin, Nikki Glaser, Judy Gold, Kathy Griffin, Jessica Kirson, Lisa Lampanelli, Wendy Liebman, Carmen Lynch, Bonnie McFarlane, Sherri Shepherd, and Iliza Shlesinger.







