AMC+ is delving into the spaghetti Western genre with their upcoming dramatic series, That Dirty Black Bag. The first trailer introduces Dominic Cooper (Preacher) as a small-town sheriff named Arthur McCoy and Douglas Booth (Loving Vincent) as a bounty hunter who lugs around the bag in the series’ title. Why? Because cutting off heads and carrying them around in a bag is a lot less difficult than carting around an entire body.

The cast also includes Niv Sultan (Tehran), Guido Caprino (The Miracle), Christian Cooke (The Promise), Travis Fimmel (Vikings), and Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones).

Italian filmmaker Mauro Aragoni (Nuraghes S’Arena) co-wrote the series with writers Silvia Ebreul, Marcello Izzo, and Fabio Paladini. Aragoni and Brian O’Malley direct, and PJ Dillon is the director of photography.

The eight-episode season is set to premiere on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

AMC+ released the following description of season one:

That Dirty Black Bag is a raw, epic and romantic series about the dark side of the Far West. The story describes the 8-day clash between Arthur McCoy, played by Dominic Cooper, an incorruptible sheriff with a troubled past, and Red Bill, played by Douglas Booth, an infamous, solitary bounty hunter known for decapitating his victims and stuffing their heads into a dirty black bag, because, as he puts it, “Heads weigh less than bodies.”

The drama echoes and pays homage to the classic spaghetti western, capturing the genre’s legendary irony while revolutionizing it in a modern way for new audiences. The series tells of bounty hunters, bandits and bloody vendettas, lonely souls driven by such great passions as faith, love and revenge. In the world of That Dirty Black Bag, there are no heroes, nobody is invincible, and predators become the prey.