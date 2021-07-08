HBO just unveiled the first teaser trailer for the upcoming limited series, Scenes from a Marriage. The limited series is based on Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 Swedish miniseries and stars Critics Choice Awards nominee Oscar Isaac (Show Me a Hero) and two-time Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty, The Help) as a married couple working their way through problems in their relationship.

Hagai Levi (HBO’s In Treatment) developed the limited series and serves as writer and director. Levi also executive produces along with Isaac, Chastain, Amy Herzog, Michael Ellenberg, Lars Blomgren, Daniel Bergman, and Blair Breard. The limited series was produced by Media Res and Endeavor for HBO.

Scenes from a Marriage will premiere this September on HBO.

HBO released the following brief description of the plot:

“Scenes from a Marriage re-examines the original’s iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple, played by Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain.”

Oscar Isaac was recently seen starring in Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, Life Itself, and Annihilation. He’ll soon be seen playing Duke Leto Atreides in the epic sci-fi action thriller, Dune, starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya.

Jessica Chastain’s credits include It Chapter 2, Molly’s Game, Dark Phoenix, and Miss Sloane. Chastain recently wrapped up work on The Eyes of Tammy Faye in which she stars as Tammy Faye Bakker opposite Andrew Garfield as Jim Bakker.