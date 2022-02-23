‘Ozark’ Season 4 Part 2 Premiere Date and Cursed Langmore Video

Netflix isn’t going to keep fans waiting for the final seven new episodes of Ozark. The streaming service confirmed the critically acclaimed, award-winning drama will release season four part two on April 29, 2022.

The premiere date announcement was accompanied by a short teaser video featuring Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore talking about the Langmore curse.

The first half of the final season found key characters murdered, Wendy betraying pretty much everyone, and Ruth out for revenge and ready to take on the cartel all by herself. Part two has a lot of storylines to still wrap up, including more details on the horrific car crash that began the season.

Ozark season four stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Jessica Frances Dukes, and Felix Solis. Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Richard Thomas, Bruno Bichir, Katrina Lenk, CC Castillo, Veronica Falcón, and Ali Stroker also star.

Chris Mundy writes, executive produces, and is the showrunner. Jason Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey, and Bill Dubuque also executive produce.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.









