‘Stargirl’ Season 1 Episode 8 Photos: Preview of “Shiv Part Two”

The Justice Society launches a secret investigation on The CW’s Stargirl season one episode eight, “Shiv Part Two.” Directed by Geary McLeod from a script by Paula Sevenbergen, episode eight will air on July 7, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

Brec Bassinger (Bella and the Bulldogs, School of Rock) leads the cast as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl. The season one cast also includes Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez, Neil Jackson as Jordan Mahkent, and Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel. Christopher James Baker plays Henry King Sr, Jake Austin Walker is Henry King Jr, Meg DeLacy is Cindy Burman, Cameron Gellman is Rick Tyler, and Hunter Sansone plays Cameron.

“Shiv Part Two” Plot: THE JSA GOES UNDERCOVER — After Courtney (Bassinger) gets herself into some trouble following an unexpected confrontation, Pat (Wilson) decides they need to come clean to Barbara (Smart). Meanwhile, Cindy (DeLacy) takes heat from her father after a plan to take matters into her own hands goes awry.

Finally, Yolanda (Monreal), Beth (Washington) and Rick (Gellman) lead an investigation into one of their own classmates.







Season 1 Description, Courtesy of The CW

When Courtney’s (Bassinger) seemingly perfect life in Los Angeles gets upended with a move to Blue Valley, Nebraska with her mother Barbara (Smart), stepfather Pat (Wilson) and stepbrother Mike (Romano), she finds herself struggling to adapt to her new town and high school. But when Courtney discovers that Pat is harboring a major secret about his past, she ultimately becomes the unlikely inspiration for a new generation of superheroes.