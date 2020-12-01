David Zayas (Dexter) guest stars as a cartel leader on CBS’s FBI season three episode three, “Liar’s Poker.” Episode three was directed by Alex Chapple from a script by Joe Halpin and will air on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki lead the cast as Special Agent Maggie Bell and Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan. Jeremy Sisto stars as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, Alana De La Garza is Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, and John Boyd plays Special Agent Stuart Scola.

Episode three guest stars also include Ben Shenkman, Carmen Lamar Gonzalez, Diego Aguirre, Sir Brodie, and Tracey Conyer Lee. Robert Montana, Jorge Sanchez-Diaz, Paul Douglas Anderson, Chris Walker, and Michelle Vo also guest star in “Liar’s Poker.”

“Liar’s Poker” Plot: When the leader of a drug cartel and one of the world’s most wanted men, Antonio Vargas (Zayas), is apprehended by the team, the entire FBI headquarters is put at risk when his henchmen unveil a terroristic threat to free him. During the turmoil, Isobel must make the difficult decision whether to sacrifice her conscience or her career.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe.

Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, a West Point graduate via Bushwick who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI. Overseeing them is Special Agent in Charge, Isobel Castille, who operates under intense pressure and has undeniable command authority.

The team also includes Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, the nerve center of the office whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator. Newest to the team – and the FBI – is smart and outspoken Special Agent Tiffany Wallace, who spent six years with the NYPD and is now partner to Special Agent Stuart Scola, an Ivy League-educated Wall Streeter-turned-FBI agent. These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence.







