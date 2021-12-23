HBO Max 2022 Lineup Video: House of the Dragon, Peacemaker, and a Lakers Series

HBO Max just released a two minute video teasing the series – both new and returning – set to arrive in 2022. The video includes new footage as well as previously released clips from highly anticipated new shows House of the Dragon, Peacemaker, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, The Time Traveler’s Wife, and The White House Plumbers.

The video also includes clips from Westworld season four, Euphoria season two, His Dark Materials season three, Raised By Wolves season two, and Barry season three.

TITLES INCLUDED IN THE 2022 PREVIEW VIDEO:

HBO Originals

Westworld Season 4

The Emmy®-winning one-hour drama series WESTWORLD is a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the birth of a new form of life on Earth.

The Emmy®-winning one-hour drama series WESTWORLD is a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the birth of a new form of life on Earth. The Gilded Age New Series

From creator Julian Fellowes, the American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between the old ways and brand new systems, and of huge fortunes made and lost. Against the backdrop of this transformation, the series follows a young woman who becomes enmeshed in a social war between old and new money in 1880s New York high society.

From creator Julian Fellowes, the American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between the old ways and brand new systems, and of huge fortunes made and lost. Against the backdrop of this transformation, the series follows a young woman who becomes enmeshed in a social war between old and new money in 1880s New York high society. Euphoria Season 2

Amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17-year-old Rue (Zendaya) must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction.

Amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17-year-old Rue (Zendaya) must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction. Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty New Series

A fast-break ten-episode series chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of the sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined an era, both on and off the court.

A fast-break ten-episode series chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of the sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined an era, both on and off the court. House of the Dragon New Series

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen. Barry Season 3

The Emmy® winning dark comedy series starring and co-created by Emmy® winner Bill Hader returns. Desperate to leave his violent past behind in favor of his newfound passion, Barry is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting. But getting out is messy. While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren’t the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place?

The Emmy® winning dark comedy series starring and co-created by Emmy® winner Bill Hader returns. Desperate to leave his violent past behind in favor of his newfound passion, Barry is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting. But getting out is messy. While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren’t the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? The Time Traveler’s Wife New Series

An intricate and magical love story, adapted by Steven Moffat from the much-loved novel by Audrey Niffenegger. The series tells the story of Clare (Rose Leslie) and Henry (Theo James), and a marriage with a problem… time travel.

An intricate and magical love story, adapted by Steven Moffat from the much-loved novel by Audrey Niffenegger. The series tells the story of Clare (Rose Leslie) and Henry (Theo James), and a marriage with a problem… time travel. The White House Plumbers New Limited Series

The White House Plumbers tells the story of how Nixon’s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux), accidentally toppled the Presidency they were zealously trying to protect.

The White House Plumbers tells the story of how Nixon’s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux), accidentally toppled the Presidency they were zealously trying to protect. We Own This City New Limited Series

From George Pelecanos and David Simon, a six-hour limited series chronicling the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force.

From George Pelecanos and David Simon, a six-hour limited series chronicling the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force. A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 3

Created by and starring Robin Thede, the Emmy®-winning narrative sketch comedy series features a core cast of Black women living relatable, hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations.

Created by and starring Robin Thede, the Emmy®-winning narrative sketch comedy series features a core cast of Black women living relatable, hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations. His Dark Materials Season 3

Adapting Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, the third season will be based on Pullman’s final novel in the trilogy – The Amber Spyglass – and will see Will (Amir Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife and Lyra (Dafne Keen), the prophesied child, travel through multiple worlds to find and protect each other.

Adapting Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, the third season will be based on Pullman’s final novel in the trilogy – The Amber Spyglass – and will see Will (Amir Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife and Lyra (Dafne Keen), the prophesied child, travel through multiple worlds to find and protect each other. The Nevers New Episodes, Season 1, Part 2

Victorian London is rocked to its foundations by a supernatural event that gives certain people – mostly women – abnormal abilities, from the wondrous to the disturbing. But no matter their particular “turns,” all who belong to this new underclass are in grave danger. It falls to mysterious, quick-fisted widow Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) and brilliant young inventor Penance Adair (Ann Skelly) to protect and shelter these gifted “orphans.” To do so, they will have to face the brutal forces determined to annihilate their kind.

Victorian London is rocked to its foundations by a supernatural event that gives certain people – mostly women – abnormal abilities, from the wondrous to the disturbing. But no matter their particular “turns,” all who belong to this new underclass are in grave danger. It falls to mysterious, quick-fisted widow Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) and brilliant young inventor Penance Adair (Ann Skelly) to protect and shelter these gifted “orphans.” To do so, they will have to face the brutal forces determined to annihilate their kind. The Righteous Gemstones Season 2

Created, written, and executive produced by Danny McBride, and marking his third HBO comedy series from Rough House Pictures, the series tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. Season two finds our blessed Gemstone family threatened by outsiders from both the past and present who wish to destroy their empire.

Max Originals

Gossip Girl Season 2

Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, this extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side, where we find a new generation of New York private school teens who are introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark.

Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, this extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side, where we find a new generation of New York private school teens who are introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin New Series

In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.

In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars. Julia New Series

JULIA, an eight-episode first season, is inspired by Julia Child’s (played by Sarah Lancashire) extraordinary life and her long-running television series, “The French Chef,” which pioneered the now popular genre of cooking shows.

JULIA, an eight-episode first season, is inspired by Julia Child’s (played by Sarah Lancashire) extraordinary life and her long-running television series, “The French Chef,” which pioneered the now popular genre of cooking shows. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts New Special

A capstone event of the holiday season celebrating the anniversary of the franchise’s first film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone along with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and other legendary cast members.

A capstone event of the holiday season celebrating the anniversary of the franchise’s first film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone along with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and other legendary cast members. DMZ New Limited Series

A four-part limited event series from Emmy® nominee Roberto Patino and Emmy® winner/Academy Award® nominee Ava DuVernay, who also directs the first episode. DMZ is based on the popular DC comic and set in New York City in the not-so-distant future when the country is embroiled in a bitter civil war.

A four-part limited event series from Emmy® nominee Roberto Patino and Emmy® winner/Academy Award® nominee Ava DuVernay, who also directs the first episode. DMZ is based on the popular DC comic and set in New York City in the not-so-distant future when the country is embroiled in a bitter civil war. Hacks Season 2

From creators Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, the Emmy®-winning comedy starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder as a legendary Las Vegas comedian and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old, returns for a second season.

From creators Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, the Emmy®-winning comedy starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder as a legendary Las Vegas comedian and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old, returns for a second season. Peacemaker New Series

Written and directed by James Gunn, PEACEMAKER will explore the continuing story of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn’s 2021 film “The Suicide Squad” – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

Written and directed by James Gunn, PEACEMAKER will explore the continuing story of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn’s 2021 film “The Suicide Squad” – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. Love & Death New Series

Written by David E. Kelley, directed by Lesli Linka Glatter and starring Elizabeth Olsen as Candy Montgomery, the series is based on a true story revolving around two church going couples, enjoying small town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an axe.

Written by David E. Kelley, directed by Lesli Linka Glatter and starring Elizabeth Olsen as Candy Montgomery, the series is based on a true story revolving around two church going couples, enjoying small town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an axe. The Staircase New Limited Series

An eight-episode limited series based on a true crime docuseries starring Academy Award-Winner® Colin Firth as American novelist Michael Peterson; exploring his life, his sprawling North Carolina family and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson (played by Toni Collette).

An eight-episode limited series based on a true crime docuseries starring Academy Award-Winner® Colin Firth as American novelist Michael Peterson; exploring his life, his sprawling North Carolina family and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson (played by Toni Collette). Our Flag Means Death New Series

The Max Original comedy series is loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate. The series is directed by and also stars Academy Award® winner Taika Waititi as “Blackbeard,” history’s most feared and revered pirate.

The Max Original comedy series is loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate. The series is directed by and also stars Academy Award® winner Taika Waititi as “Blackbeard,” history’s most feared and revered pirate. Sesame Street Season 52

Season 52 continues a playful problem-solving curriculum, designed to build critical thinking skills in young children and equip them to handle challenges in school and beyond. As characters and kids approach challenges creatively, they repeat the phrase “I Wonder…What if…Let’s Try!” This framework for finding solutions is used in Street Stories, interstitials, and Elmo & Tango’s Mysterious Mysteries segments.

Season 52 continues a playful problem-solving curriculum, designed to build critical thinking skills in young children and equip them to handle challenges in school and beyond. As characters and kids approach challenges creatively, they repeat the phrase “I Wonder…What if…Let’s Try!” This framework for finding solutions is used in Street Stories, interstitials, and Elmo & Tango’s Mysterious Mysteries segments. Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai New Series

In the animated television adaptation, we travel back to 1920s Shanghai to reveal the story of how 10-year-old Sam Wing (future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 movie) met the young Mogwai called Gizmo. Along with a teenage street thief named Elle, Sam and Gizmo take a perilous journey through the Chinese countryside, encountering, and sometimes battling, colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. On their quest to return Gizmo to his family and uncover a legendary treasure, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins.

In the animated television adaptation, we travel back to 1920s Shanghai to reveal the story of how 10-year-old Sam Wing (future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 movie) met the young Mogwai called Gizmo. Along with a teenage street thief named Elle, Sam and Gizmo take a perilous journey through the Chinese countryside, encountering, and sometimes battling, colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. On their quest to return Gizmo to his family and uncover a legendary treasure, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins. Raised By Wolves Season 2

In season two of RAISED BY WOLVES, Android partners Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim), along with their brood of six human children, join a newly formed atheistic colony in Kepler 22 b’s mysterious tropical zone. But navigating this strange new society is only the start of their troubles as Mother’s “natural child” threatens to drive what little remains of the human race to extinction.

In season two of RAISED BY WOLVES, Android partners Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim), along with their brood of six human children, join a newly formed atheistic colony in Kepler 22 b’s mysterious tropical zone. But navigating this strange new society is only the start of their troubles as Mother’s “natural child” threatens to drive what little remains of the human race to extinction. Legendary Season 3

The Max Original ballroom competition series will return for a third season. MC Dashaun Wesley, along with judges Leiomy Maldonado, Jameela Jamil, Law Roach and multi-Grammy® winner Megan Thee Stallion will return to crown another “Legendary” house.

The Max Original ballroom competition series will return for a third season. MC Dashaun Wesley, along with judges Leiomy Maldonado, Jameela Jamil, Law Roach and multi-Grammy® winner Megan Thee Stallion will return to crown another “Legendary” house. The Flight Attendant Season 2

Season two finds Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.







