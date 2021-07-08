Netflix will be hosting panels in support of Lucifer, Army of Thieves, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, the Fear Street trilogy, and The Last Mercenary during the 2021 [email protected] For the second straight year the annual San Diego Comic-Con will take place virtually in order to keep all participants safe. The 2021 [email protected] event will run from Friday, July 23rd through Sunday, July 25th, with Netflix debuting panels on each of the three days.

Among the celebrities set to take part are Lucifer‘s Tom Ellis, Fear Street director Leigh Janiak, The Last Mercenary‘s Jean-Claude Van Damme, and Army of Thieves producer Zack Snyder. (Army of Thieves is the Army of the Dead prequel.)

NETFLIX GEEKED: MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION

Date: Friday, July 23, 2021

Time: 12:00PM PT

Netflix and Mattel Television present an exclusive sneak peek at the highly-anticipated animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Since its creation in 1982, the Masters of the Universe franchise has become a cultural phenomenon, transcending generations and igniting passion amongst fans around the world. This new action-packed series, which follows He-Man, Skeletor, Teela and the other classic characters of the Masters of the Universe franchise, picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. Now, nearly 40 years later, the new series will delight long-standing fans and introduce a new generation to Eternia and the thrilling, heroic adventures of the Guardians of Grayskull. The cast and creators will discuss all of your questions about reviving this beloved franchise.

NETFLIX GEEKED: FEAR STREET TRILOGY

Date: Friday, July 23, 2021

Time: 4:00PM PT

All roads lead to Fear Street…

In this exclusive first panel together since the release of the films, join Fear Street director Leigh Janiak, cast members Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., and Fear Street author R.L. Stine and celebrate the epic trilogy by hearing all the behind the scenes details on how they made the films and what it’s really like for R.L. Stine to see his vision turned into a blood-splattering epic.

NETFLIX GEEKED: THE LAST MERCENARY

Date: Saturday, July 24, 2021

Time: 3:00PM PT

Get in on all the action as Jean-Claude Van Damme and director David Charhon offer a peek inside the highly anticipated film, The Last Mercenary, set to premiere globally July 30 on Netflix. In an explosive comeback, Jean-Claude Van Damme stars as Richard Brumère, aka “The Mist,” as a former French secret service special agent turned mercenary, who must urgently return to France when his estranged son is falsely accused of arms and drug trafficking by the government, following a blunder by an overzealous bureaucrat and a mafia operation.

NETFLIX GEEKED: LUCIFER

Date: Saturday, July 24, 2021

Time: 5:00PM PT

Speaking of the devil, Lucifer himself, Tom Ellis will join executive producers, Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich, to share inside scoop on what is to be expected from the 6th and final season of Lucifer.

NETFLIX GEEKED: ARMY OF THIEVES

Date: Sunday, July 25, 2021

Time: 2:00PM PT

Army of the Dead was only the beginning…Be among the first to get a sneak peek of Army of Thieves, the highly anticipated prequel to Zack Snyder’s Netflix blockbuster. Producers Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller will be joined by director and star Matthias Schweighöfer plus star Nathalie Emmanuel to reveal the heist that started it all. In this action-packed prequel, Dieter, our favorite safecracker, gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.