‘S.W.A.T.’ Season 4 Episode 4 Preview: Photos, Plot, and Cast

Season four of CBS’s S.W.A.T. continues with episode four, “Memento Mori.” Directed by Douglas Aarniokoski from a script by VJ Boyd, episode four is set to air on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

“Memento Mori” guest stars include Michael Beach, Michael Graziadei, Joyce Guy, Abhi Sinha, and Benny Nieves.

Shemar Moore leads the cast as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, Alex Russell plays Jim Street, Jay Harrington is David “Deacon” Kay, and Lina Esco plays Christina “Chris” Alonso. Kenny Johnson stars as Dominique Luca, David Lim is Victor Tan, Patrick St. Esprit is Commander Robert Hicks, and Amy Farrington plays Lieutenant Piper Lynch.

Recurring season four cast members include Bre Blair as Annie Kay, Obba Babatundé as Daniel Harrelson, Sr., Deshae Frost as Darryl, Rochelle Aytes as Nichelle, Susan Chuang as Chan Fei, Chris L. McKenna as DEA Agent Simons, and David Gautreaux as Edward Yannick.

“Memento Mori” PLOT: The SWAT team searches for a rogue member of an extremist group planning to attack the memorial service of a famous musician who was outspoken about police brutality. Also, tension mounts between Hondo and Leroy (Beach), Darryl’s (Frost) father, when Leroy is released from prison early.