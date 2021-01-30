‘S.W.A.T.’ Season 4 Episode 9 Photos, Plot, Cast and Air Date

CBS’s S.W.A.T. season four is taking a three week break and will return on February 17, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT with an episode that promises to be gutwrenching. Episode nine, “Next of Kin,” was directed by Cheri Dvorak from a script by Michael Gemballa.

Shemar Moore leads the cast as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, Alex Russell plays Jim Street, Jay Harrington is David “Deacon” Kay, and Lina Esco plays Christina “Chris” Alonso. Kenny Johnson stars as Dominique Luca, David Lim is Victor Tan, Patrick St. Esprit is Commander Robert Hicks, and Amy Farrington plays Lieutenant Piper Lynch. Lou Ferrigno, Jr. recurs as Rocker, Laura James is Molly, Otis Gallop is Stevens, and Lyndie Greenwood is Erika.

Episode nine guest stars include Lyndie Greenwood, Adam Aalderks, David Gautreaux, Kiah Alexandria Clingman, Edward Gelhaus, Kym Jackson, Michael Nanfria, Jesus Ruiz, and Joe Daru.

“Next of Kin” Plot: A tragic mission leads each member of the SWAT team to contend with their emotional distress in varied ways.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson strives to bridge the divide between his two worlds and acclimate to his new duties as the legal guardian of a teenager.