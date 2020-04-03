‘Blindspot’ Fifth and Final Season Premiere Date and Plot Details

NBC’s set an April 30, 2020 premiere date for the fifth and final season of the dramatic series, Blindspot. The final season will kick off on Thursday, April 30th at 10pm ET/PT and then will move to its normal 9pm ET/PT timeslot on May 7th.

The cast is led by Jaimie Alexander as Jane Doe. Sullivan Stapleton is Kurt Weller, Rob Brown is Edgar Reade, Audrey Esparza is Tasha Zapata, Ashley Johnson is Patterson, Ennis Esmer is Rich Dotcom, and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio plays Madeline Burke.

Martin Gero created the series and serves as a writer and executive producer. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter also executive produce. Season four of the popular drama averaged 4.3 million viewers.

NBC offered up this description of the upcoming new season: “The season begins in the aftermath of the explosion that left Jane watching as a drone strike on the safe house with the rest of the team inside. Questions to be answered include who made it out alive and whether the team will ever be able to clear their names in the wake of Madeline’s rise to power.”

Blindspot Series Description, Courtesy of NBC:

A beautiful woman is found naked in Times Square, her memory erased, her body covered in a series of coded tattoos. But as “Jane Doe” and the FBI team who discovered her work to decipher, investigate and solve the complex treasure map of her body, an ever-widening web of conspiracy and corruption is revealed, as is the truth behind Jane Doe’s real identity and the identity of the people who sent her to the FBI in the first place. But what does this nefarious group really want? And can Jane and her teammates stop them in time?







