‘Station 19’ Season 3 Episode 12 Photos: Preview of “I’ll Be Seeing You”

Grey’s Anatomy‘s Jesse Williams (“Jackson Avery”) guest stars in ABC’s Station 19 season three episode 12. Directed by Daryn Okada from a script by Anupam Nigam and Meghann Plunkett, “I’ll Be Seeing You” will air on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The cast of season three includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, and Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes. Jay Hayden is Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan is Dean Miller, Danielle Savre is Maya Bishop, and Miguel Sandoval is Captain Pruitt Herrera.

Episode 12 guest stars include Alex Landi as Nico Kim, Stefania Spampinato as Carina Deluca, Pat Healy as Chief Dixon, Lachlan Buchanan as Emmett Dixon, and Remy Nozik as Alicia. Shane Blades, Jorge-Luis Pallo, Hollis W. Chambers, Brian Letscher , and Mac Brandt also guest star.

“I’ll Be Seeing You” Plot – The Station 19 crew battles a storage facility fire with growing complications, and Dr. Jackson Avery pops over from Grey Sloan and ends up collaborating with old pal Ben Warren.







