CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted will air back-to-back new episodes on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Season one episode 11, “Ironbound,” kicks off the two-hour block at 9pm ET/PT. Alex Chapple directed from a script by Elizabeth Rinehart.

Episode 11 guest stars include Irene Bedard, Tyler Ross, Michael Rispoli, Glenn Fitzgerald, Vandit Bhatt, and Robert M. Jimenez. Arielle Yoder, Robert Neary,

Charlie Patterson, Mitchell Cetuk, Allyson Kaye Daniel, Jonathan Kirkland, Guy Whitlock, Maggie Gough, Bruce-Robery Serafin, and Victor Rivera also guest star.

“Ironbound” Plot – After a small-town police officer claims he’s the victim of a deep-rooted conspiracy and begins taking revenge on those he believes are responsible for his downfall, Jess and the team find he just might be right.







The Season 1 Plot:

From Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the Law & Order franchise, FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. This group of highly skilled agents functions as a mobile undercover unit that’s always out in the field, tirelessly pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.

Overseeing the team is Jess LaCroix, a seasoned, enigmatic agent at the top of his game who is called upon to apprehend the most elusive and dangerous fugitives. His trusted crew includes Sheryll Barnes, an ex-NYPD detective with a psych degree and first-rate street smarts; analyst Hana Gibson, a master of data-mining and social engineering; communications expert Kenny Crosby, an Army intel vet Jess has taken under his wing; and Jess’ brother-in-law, Clinton Skye, a deadly marksman with a law degree. These elite agents are always at the ready to answer the call, picking up the trail to hunt down and catch the “most wanted.”