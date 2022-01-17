‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12 Episode 12 Photos, Plot, and Cast

Stacy Keach returns as Archbishop Kevin Kearns and Will Hochman’s back as Joe Hill on CBS’s Blue Bloods season 12 episode 12. Directed by Jackeline Tejada from a script by Siobhan Byrne O’Connor, episode 12 – “The Reagan Way” – will air on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 10pm ET/PT.

Tom Selleck leads the cast as Frank Reagan, with Donnie Wahlberg back as Danny Reagan and Bridget Moynahan returning as Erin Reagan. Will Estes plays Jamie Reagan, Len Cariou is Henry Reagan, Sami Gayle is Nicky Reagan-Boyle, Marisa Ramirez is Det. Maria Baez, and Vanessa Ray plays Officer Eddie Janko.

Recurring season 12 cast members include Abigail Hawk, Gregory Jbara, Robert Clohessy, Steven Schirripa, Andrew Terraciano, Eric B., and Ian Quinlan.

“The Reagan Way” Plot: Frank is at odds with his friend Archbishop Kearns (Keach) when he says the NYPD arrested the wrong man for a murder, but he can’t break the confessional seal to reveal the true killer’s identity. Also, Danny and Baez use unorthodox methods to work around the Church’s confidentiality constraints to find the real killer; Eddie defies Erin and the D.A.’s office to get justice for a sexual assault survivor; and Reagan family ties are put to the test when Jamie and his nephew, Joe Hill (Hochman), butt heads over fair police practices.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Blue Bloods is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Commissioner, and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood. He runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family, even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry, during his stint as Chief. A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny, a seasoned detective, family man and Iraq War vet who on occasion uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez. Erin, the middle daughter, is a New York Assistant D.A. who serves as the legal compass for her siblings and father.

Jamie is the youngest Reagan, a Harvard Law graduate and the family’s “golden boy.” Unable to deny the family tradition, Jamie decided to give up a lucrative future in law and follow in the family footsteps as a cop. He’s found a friend and ally in his wife, Eddie, who keeps him on his toes, and has very different reasons than the Reagans for joining the police force.