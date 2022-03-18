‘9-1-1’ Season 5 Episode 11 Photos, Plot, and Trailer

Fox’s 9-1-1 finally returns from a three month winter break with season five episode 11, “Outside Looking In.” The second half of season five takes over 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s Mondays at 8pm ET/PT timeslot, with episode 11 airing on March 21, 2022.

Executive producers Angela Bassett and Peter Krause return to lead the cast as Athena Grant and Bobby Nash. Jennifer Love Hewitt plays Maddie Kendall, Oliver Stark is Evan “Buck” Buckley, Aisha Hinds is Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, and Kenneth Choi is Howie “Chimney” Han. Ryan Guzman plays Eddie Diaz, Rockmond Dunbar is Michael Grant, Corinne Massiah is May Grant, Marcanthonee Jon Reis is Harry Grant, Gavin McHugh is Christopher Diaz, and John Harlan Kim plays Albert Han.

“Outside Looking In” Plot: Athena, Bobby, and the 118 “speed” to the rescue to save a family whose pick-up truck has been rigged with a pipe bomb which will detonate if the vehicle slows under 55 miles an hour. Meanwhile, Eddie has a rough transition into his new job, Buck makes an impulsive relationship decision and Hen is reluctant to accept her new partner in Chimney’s absence.

The Season 5 Plot, Courtesy of Fox:

The first responders race into action when a series of ransomware attacks target computer systems, air traffic control towers and hospitals. Then, a massive city-wide blackout causes havoc in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Athena deals with a family emergency, Maddie’s postpartum depression worsens, Eddie suffers a health scare and a new call center operator takes charge.