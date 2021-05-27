Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard will return to star in a third season of FX’s popular comedy, Breeders. The network just announced they’ve renewed the comedy and are targeting a 2022 premiere for season three.

“I’m very happy to get to do another season of the show. We’re delighted that FX is with us in spending time with the Worsleys, and hopefully let the audience see that, once again, no, they’re not alone,” said Martin Freeman.

“I’m so excited to get to tell another chapter of this story. It’s such a privilege to be in such fine company and such masterful hands!!” stated Daisy Haggard.

In addition to Freeman and Haggard, the second season featured Alex Eastwood, Eve Prenelle, Joanna Bacon, Alun Armstrong, and Stella Gonet.

“Through two seasons, we’ve watched ‘Paul,’ ‘Ally’ and their children grow as a family in ways that are reassuring and sometimes concerning,” said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. “Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard are brilliant as the flawed but devoted parents and we are glad that they, along with Simon Blackwell, Chris Addison, and the rest of the creative team and cast, are bringing the series back for a third season that will take us along for the next stage in this family’s journey.”

Breeders was created by Emmy winner Simon Blackwell, DGA Award winner Chris Addison, and Emmy winner Martin Freeman. Blackwell is the showrunner and executive produces with Freeman, Addison, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Jon Thoday, Toby Welch, and Michael Wiggs.

The comedy is an Avalon and FX Productions for FX Networks and Sky Originals production.

“Delighted that we’ve got three seasons. One more and it’s a pizza. This is such a superb team to work with, and it’s a pleasure and a privilege to make the show,” said Blackwell. I can’t wait to see what terrible and brilliant but let’s face it mainly terrible things will happen to the Worsley family in the next 10 episodes.”

“Apart from the sheer joy of working with this incredible team, very little gives us more pleasure than putting Paul and Ally through the wringer, so we’re thrilled that FX have decided to give us this shiny new third wringer to put them through. I’m intrigued to see what shape they come out the other side,” stated Addison.

The Plot, Courtesy of FX:

Breeders explores the parental paradox that you’d happily die for your children, but quite often also want to kill them.

In season two, now available to stream on FX on Hulu, “Luke” (Eastwood) is now 13 years old and “Ava” (Prenelle) is 10, serving up brand new parenting challenges for “Paul” (Freeman) and “Ally” (Haggard). Luke’s increasing anxiety and Ava’s growing independence add some new and uncharted complications into the existing chaotic mix of stretched resources, lack of time and the fine art of winging it while looking like you know what you’re doing.

Paul’s parents, “Jackie” (Bacon) and “Jim” (Armstrong) are older too, as is Ally’s mother “Leah” (Gonet), leading Paul and Ally to find that they now have to parent the generation above them as well as the generation below. And at the center of all this is Paul and Ally’s relationship. Can they survive the new pressures as they just-about survived the old ones? Or is there a finite number of ropes you can find yourself at the end of?







