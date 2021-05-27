‘New Amsterdam’ Season 3 Episode 13 Preview: Photos, Plot, and Trailer

Max continues to fight for his daughter on NBC’s New Amsterdam season three episode 13. “Fight Time” will air on Friday, June 1, 2021.

Ryan Eggold leads the cast as Dr. Max Goodwin. Janet Montgomery plays Dr. Lauren Bloom, Jocko Sims is Dr. Floyd Reynolds, Freema Agyeman is Dr. Helen Sharpe, Tyler Labine is Dr. Iggy Frome, Anupam Kher is Dr. Vijay Kapoor, and Daniel Dae Kim plays Dr. Cassian Shin.

“Fight Time” Plot: Sharpe offers help to a reluctant Mina. Max is faced with a tough decision about Luna. Bloom and Casey treat a patient who has been hiding a lifelong secret. Iggy finds himself in a very dangerous predicament. Reynolds treats a young heart transplant patient with astonishing symptoms.

The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of NBC:

When Dr. Max Goodwin took over New Amsterdam, he asked a simple, revolutionary question: “How can I help?” In season three, Max and his team face the daunting task of sustaining that optimism while dealing with a pandemic that exposed the gaping inequities in our health care. Max is no longer content to fix a broken system. He’s determined to tear it down and build something better.