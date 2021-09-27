‘The Rookie’ Season 4 Episode 2 Promo, Photos, Cast and Plot

Tricia Helfer (Lucifer, Battlestar Galactica) guest stars on ABC’s The Rookie season four episode two, “Five Minutes.” Directed by Lisa Demaine from a script by Brynn Malone, episode two will air on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Additional episode two guest stars include Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Dylan Conrique as Tamara Colins, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Aaron Leddick as Robinson.

Season four stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, and Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey. Titus Makin plays Jackson West, Melissa O’Neil is Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter stars as Tim Bradford.

“Five Minutes” Plot: Officer Nolan and Officer Chen’s run-in with an infamous thief tips them off to a potentially big heist surrounding the Getty’s big gala event. Meanwhile, Nolan works up the courage to ask Bailey out on date.