‘Bull’ Season 6 Episode 1 Photos, Plot, Cast and Air Date

Bull moves to a new night with its sixth season premiere airing on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT. Season six episode one, “Gone,” finds the team desperately searching for Bull’s kidnapped daughter.

The cast is led by Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull and Freddy Rodriguez as Benny Colón. Yara Martinez plays Isabella “Izzy” Colón, Geneva Carr is Marissa Morgan, Jamie Lee Kirchner plays Danny James, Christopher Jackson stars as Chunk Palmer, and MacKenzie Meehan is Taylor Rentzel.

Episode one was directed by Eric Stoltz from a script by Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard. Guest stars include Nora Noto, Jenny Bacon, Mark Taudevin, Lilla Crawford, and Sam Breslin Wright.

“Gone” Plot: Bull and the TAC team must call upon all their collective experience to locate Bull’s kidnapped daughter, and the abductor warns them not to go to the police. As Bull works to build the most important psych profile of his life, he begins to suspect the captor is someone connected to his past, on the sixth season premiere of Bull.







