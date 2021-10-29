‘Bull’ Season 6 Episode 5 Photos: “King Bull” Plot and Cast

Bull’s placed in a difficult situation on CBS’s Bull season six episode five, “King Bull.” Directed by Jackie Tejada from a script by Blair Singer, episode five will air on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull. Yara Martinez plays Isabella “Izzy” Colón, Geneva Carr is Marissa Morgan, Jamie Lee Kirchner plays Danny James, Christopher Jackson stars as Chunk Palmer, and MacKenzie Meehan is Taylor Rentzel.

Matt Dellapina appears in the recurring role of Erik Rentzel.

Episode five guest stars include Sharon Washington, Frankie. R. Faizon, Jordan Boatman, Gillian Glasco, and Ebony Blake.

“King Bull” Plot: The TAC team asks Bull to step aside, when they fear his recent issues could negatively affect their defense of a business mogul accused of being mentally unfit to lead his company.

