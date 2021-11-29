‘Bull’ Season 6 Episode 7 Preview: Photos, Plot and Air Date

CBS’s Bull is set to return after a three week break with season six episode seven, an episode that finds Izzy possibly implicated in a bribery case. Directed by Geary McLeod from a script by Jenny Raftery, episode seven – “Confidence Man” – will air on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull. Yara Martinez plays Isabella “Izzy” Colón, Geneva Carr is Marissa Morgan, Jamie Lee Kirchner plays Danny James, Christopher Jackson stars as Chunk Palmer, and MacKenzie Meehan is Taylor Rentzel.

Episode seven guest stars include Sharon Washington, Patrick Breen, Julie Dretzin, and J. Tucker Smith.

“Confidence Man” Plot: Bull’s legal troubles go from professional to personal when new evidence in his bribery trial implicates his wife, Izzy. Also, the TAC team’s efforts to assist Bull in court are thwarted by his attorney, who fears they will cross a legal line to help their boss.

The Bull Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

Bull stars Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull in a drama inspired by the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw, the founder of one of the most prolific trial-consulting firms of all time. Brilliant, brash and charming, Dr. Bull is the ultimate puppet master as he combines psychology, human intuition and high-tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses and the accused tick.

While Bull has mastered his professional domain, his personal life continues to evolve in surprising ways. Now the father of a young daughter, Bull is newly remarried to his ex-wife, Isabella “Izzy” Colón. Bull’s enviable group of experts at Trial Analysis Corporation shape successful narratives down to the last detail. His team includes Marissa Morgan, a neurolinguistics expert from the Department of Homeland Security who monitors shifting jury reactions in real-time for Bull; former NYPD detective Danny James, the firm’s tough but relatable investigator; Taylor Rentzel, a working mother and former colleague of Marissa’s who is an expert at coding and computer hacking; and Chunk Palmer, a former all-American lineman and stylist-turned-lawyer, who helps clients prepare their image and testimony and serves as TAC’s official trial attorney.

In high-stakes trials, Bull’s combination of remarkable insight into human nature, three Ph.D.’s and a top-notch staff creates winning strategies that tip the scales of justice in his clients’ favor.