Bulletproof returns to The CW’s primetime lineup on June 10, 2020, airing on Wednesdays at 9pm ET/PT after new episodes of The 100. Season two episode one was directed by Diarmuid Goggins from a script by Nick Love.

The season two cast is led by Noel Clarke as Bishop and Ashley Walters as Pike. The cast also includes Lee Ross as Richard Cockridge, Jason Maza as Officer Chris Munroe, Lindsey Coulson as Sarah Tanner, David Elliot as Tim’ Jonsey’ Jones, Olivia Chenery as Scarlett ‘Scooch’ Hailton, and Luci Shorthouse as Paige Pennington.

“Episode 1” Plot: THE BOYS ARE BACK – A chance discovery propels Bishop (Clarke) and Pike (Walters) deep undercover, and they soon find themselves at the heart of a notorious international crime family. After an action-packed sting results in the seizure of drug money worth a million pounds, Bishop and Pike set about tracing who the money belongs to, in an effort to thwart those responsible for an orchestrated drug drought, designed to strangle the market.

Meanwhile, the Unit are under the watchful eye of the new ‘by-the-book’ Deputy Director, Richard Cockridge (Ross).

Series Description, Courtesy of The CW:

Bulletproof is an action-packed, cop drama that unites big, emotional stories with blood-pumping stunt sequences, as it follows two undercover cops who are best friends and bonded by the same moral code, despite their very different backgrounds.

Adrenalin-fueled and packed with compelling characters, Bulletproof follows partners Bishop (Clarke) and Pike (Walters) as they chase down hardened criminals in London’s East End. The series is both high-octane action and thrilling cases. On the surface, Bishop and Pike have a lot in common, they are cool, smart, unapologetically street-wise and tough; they share a deep, fraternal relationship and are always there for each other. Their personal motivations and emotional lives outside the police force differ, Pike is an aspirational family man, the son of a decorated police officer, determined to follow in his father’s footsteps, but not in his shadow. Bishop on the other hand, who never knew his father, grew up in foster care and on the streets.

Full of grit and sometimes gloss, Bulletproof is stylish and funny with riveting criminal cases in each episode, which feed into a bigger, season-long mystery. At its heart though, it is a series about the meaning of family, as well as the fascinating relationship between best friends.